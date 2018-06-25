Global Industrial Rubber Products Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Rubber Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Others.



The US and Chinese markets are additionally analyzed by the following End-Use Applications: Automotive, Industrial Equipment, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 442 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Avon Rubber Plc

- Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

- Bridgestone Corporation

- ContiTech AG

- Cooper Standard





INDUSTRIAL RUBBER PRODUCTS MCP-1117 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market Growth

Developing Markets Continue to Lead Growth, Developed Markets on the Rebound

Stable Economic Outlook Augurs Well for Industrial Rubber Products Market

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth in % by Country/ Region for 2015-2017P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead Industrial Rubber Products Market

A Review of Major End-Use Markets

Stable Outlook for Automotive Industry to Support Demand for Industrial Rubber Products

Table 2: Global Sales of Light Vehicles - Number of New Vehicle Registrations in Million Units for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Production of Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles in Million Units for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Industry: Resurgence to Positively Impact Demand for Industrial Rubber Products

Industrial Machinery - Trends in Industrial Production to Influence Industrial Rubber Products Market

Aerospace & Transportation Equipment: A Promising Market for Rubber Products

Other End-Use Markets

Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand

Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market On a Scale of 1-5 Market Drivers

Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market

Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight

New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market

Rising Threat from Substitute Products

Rubber Faces Stiff Challenge from Thermoplastic Elastomers

Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts

Chloroprene Rubber in Automobile & Construction Products: Favorable Prospects

Adhesives Market: The Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber

Soy Oil-Based Rubber: Way to Go

Innovative Solutions to Transform Rubber Industry

Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products

Competitive Landscape

M&A Activity in Industrial Rubber Goods Market (2007-2016)



2. RUBBER INDUSTRY - AN INSIGHT

World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario

Table 11: Global Rubber Production (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Rubber Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Production of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Rubber Consumption (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Natural and Synthetic Rubber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Consumption of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes

Stages of Rubber Manufacturing

Compounding

Mixing

Milling

Extruding

Calendering

Building

Vulcanization

Finishing

Types of Rubber

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Material and Technology Analysis



3. ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES

Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing Industry

Emission of Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Particulate Matter

Solid Waste

Wastewater

Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution

Judicious Treatment of Chemicals

Proper Wastewater Management

Effective Handling of Spent Solvents

Suitable Disposal of Waste Rubber



4. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Environmental Protection Agency

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs)

Objectives of ISO/TC



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Eaton Launches New Range of Spiral Hose Fittings for High Pressure Hydraulic Systems

Eaton Unveils GH100 and GH101 Biodiesel Hose Products

Eaton Introduces EC600 X-FLEX High Pressure Spiral Hose

Yokohama Introduces Tuftex a Conveyor Belt Cover Compound

Eaton Launches CNG Hose Products

Yokohama Introduces ibar HG82 High-Pressure Hydrogen Gas Hose

Yokohama Introduces High-Heat Resistant MJ Fabric Belt for Conveyor Belts with Mechanical Joints

Yokohama Launches New Exceed 42MPa High-Pressure Hose

Gates Launches New Centuryâ„¢ Series Micro-VÂ® Belt Range

Eaton Unveils SynflexÂ® 33CH-08 High Collapse Resistant Thermoplastic Hose

Yokohama Introduces Cold and Impact-Resistant Conveyor Belts

Gates Rolls Out Carbon Drive Red Range of Red Belts

Habasit Introduces S-200HRN Polyamide Power Transmission Belt

Eaton Unveils MARAUDERâ„¢ Concrete Pumping Hose and MARAUDER Plaster and Grout Hose

Eaton Launches GH001, SAE J2064 Type E Hose

Eatonâ€™s LifeSenseÂ® Wireless Hydraulic Hose Monitoring System

Eaton Rolls Out New EC525 AQPâ„¢ PLUS Hose

Eaton Unveils New SAFESHIELDâ„¢ EC910 High Pressure Waterblast Hose

Eaton Rolls Out DYNAMAXâ„¢ EC850 Ultra-High Pressure Hose

Sempermed Launches SemperguardÂ® Style, SemperguardÂ® Nitril Comfort Lite and SemperguardÂ® Latex Comfort

Habasit Releases TCF-50HT, a New TC Power Transmission Belt

Habasit Introduces ENB-9EE, a New Crosslapper Belt

Habasit Launches Eff-Line Belts

Semperit Rolls Out Energy-Saving Conveyor Belts

Dynamic Conveyor Introduces the New DynaClean Line of Belt Food Conveyers

Shanghai Kopai to Introduce Modular Conveyor Belts

ContiTech to Introduce Conveyor Belts



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Midwest Rubber to Acquire Xccent Medical and Industrial Division

BSAI Commences Operations of New Manufacturing Plant in Indonesia

Federal-Mogul and Icahn Enter into Merger Agreement

Parker Hannifin Takes Over JÃ¤ger Automobil-Technik and JÃ¤ger Automotive Polska

Yokohama Industrial Products to Begin Production of Seaflex Marine Hoses

Sumitomo Riko to Form New Company, SumiRiko Automotive Hose Poland

Sumitomo Riko Inks Distributor Agreement with Hydroscand Aktiebolag

Habasit Acquires Schermer Transportbanden

Motion Industries to Take Over Moss Rubber and Equipment

Semperit Commissions New Production Capacity in Poland

Sumitomo Riko to Build New Plant at Automotive Anti-Vibration Rubber Production Facility in Mexico

Sumitomo Riko to Form a New Company, SumiRiko Yamagata

Bridgestone to Establish JV for Manufacture of Anti-Vibration Automotive Rubber Products

Yokohama Inaugurates Automotive Hose Assembly Plant in Mexico

Semperit to Expand Capacity of Hose Production Facility in Czech Republic

DTR and Magneti Marelli to Form JV to Acquire CF Gomma

Trelleborg Inks Agreement to Acquire Controlling Stake of Max Seal

Toyo Tire & Rubber Establishes New Sales Subsidiary in Mexico

Continental Acquires Veyance Technologies

American Industrial Partners Takes Over Carlisle Companies Inc.â€™s Transportation Products Division

Trelleborg Industrial Solutions to Acquire Superlas Group

ContiTech Acquires Taizhou Fuju Rubber Belt Manufacture Company

Tokai Rubber Industries Completes Construction of New Automotive Anti-Vibration Rubber Factory

TRI Establishes Industrial Hose Manufacturing Company

Reliance Sibur Elastomers to Commence Construction of a New Butyl Rubber Plant

Dayco Products Acquires Precision Parts

ContiTech Inaugurates New Production Plant in Serbia

Henniges Automotive Enters into Strategic Alliance with Amee Rubber Industries

Henniges Automotive Enters into Strategic Alliance with Burkool

Bridgestone to Commence Conveyor Belts Production in Thailand

Arsenal Capital Partners Acquires IFC

The Interroll Group Acquires Portec Group International

Marubeni Acquires Controlling Stake in All-State Belting

Apache Acquires Trico Belting & Supply Company

ContiTech Acquires Legg Company

ContiTech Acquires Metsoâ€™s Industrial Conveyor Belt Operations



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Avon Rubber Plc (UK)

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

Cooper Standard (US)

Dayco Products (US)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Eaton Corporation (US)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (US)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (US)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (US)

Fenner Plc (UK)

Gates Corporation (US)

Habasit AG (Switzerland)

Henniges Automotive (US)

Hutchinson S.A. (France)

JSJ Corporation (US)

Sparks Belting Company (US)

Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)

Myers Industries, Inc. (US)

Patch Rubber Company (US)

Nichirin Co., Ltd. (Japan)

NOK Corporation (Japan)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. (Japan)

The Freudenberg Group (Germany)

The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited (Japan)

Toyo Tire and Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Toyoda Gosei Company Limited (Japan)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial Rubber Products Market by Product Segment

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical Rubber Goods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Mechanical Rubber Goods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Mechanical Rubber Goods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Hose & Belting by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Rubber Hose & Belting by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Rubber Hose & Belting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Other Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Mechanical Rubber Goods to Continue its Lead in Industrial Rubber Products Market

Industrial Equipment: The Largest End-Use Application Market

Stable Growth Prospects for Auto Industry to Sustain Demand of Industrial Rubber Products

Table 27: Motor Vehicle Production in the United States for 2014 & 2015 (In Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Number of Motor Vehicles in Use in the United States for 2013 and 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial Rubber Products Market to Benefit from the Resurgent Growth of US Construction Industry

Table 29: Construction Spending in the US - Annual Value of Construction Put in Place in US$ Million for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Residential Construction in the US - Number of New Privately Owned Housing Unit Starts in Thousands by Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight

Table 31: US Vehicular Hose Demand by End Use Application (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Automotive, Off-Road Machinery, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hoses & Belts Market: Downstream Manufacturing Sectors Influence Demand

SBR Market: An Overview

Table 32: US Market for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by End Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Export-Import Statistics

Table 33: US Exports of Vulcanized Rubber Tubes, Pipes and Hoses (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: US Imports of Vulcanized Rubber Tubes, Pipes and Hoses (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Exports of Conveyor and Transmission Belts or Belting of Vulcanized Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: US Imports of Conveyor and Transmission Belts or Belting of Vulcanized Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Category/Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods (Molded Rubber Goods, Extruded Rubber Goods and Lathe-Cut Rubber Goods), Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Category/Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods (Molded Rubber Goods, Extruded Rubber Goods and Lathe-Cut Rubber Goods), Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Category/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods (Molded Rubber Goods, Extruded Rubber Goods and Lathe-Cut Rubber Goods), Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by End-Use Application - Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by End-Use Application - Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Export-Import Statistics

Table 43: Canadian Exports of Vulcanized Rubber Tubes, Pipes and Hoses (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Imports of Vulcanized Rubber Tubes, Pipes and Hoses (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Exports of Conveyor and Transmission Belts or Belting of Vulcanized Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Canadian Imports of Conveyor and Transmission Belts or Belting of Vulcanized Rubber (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Production of Motor Vehicles Industry - Implications for Industrial Rubber Products Market

Table 50: Motor Vehicles Production in Japan for the Years 2010 through 2015 (In Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Motor Vehicles Production in Japan for the Years 2010 through 2015 (In Million Yen) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Growth Outlook for Construction Industry to Sustain Demand for Rubber Products

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automotive Industry

Favorable Outlook for Western Europe Car Market

Table 55: Car Sales in Western Europe - Percentage Change (%) of Unit Sales for the Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Motor Vehicles Market in Europe (2014): Breakdown of Number of Motor Vehicles (in '000 units) in Use for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Statistical Findings

Table 57: EU Consumption of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: General Rubber Goods (GRG) Market in Europe (2013): Breakdown of Production (in '000 Tonnes) by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Hutchinson S.A. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: German Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: UK 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 77: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 80: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Russian Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Robust Growth for Industrial Rubber Products Market

Automotive Rubber Hose Market - An Insight

Table 92: Automotive Rubber Hose Market in China (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Segment - New Vehicles and Old Vehicles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Brief Note on Chinaâ€™s Automotive Industry

Competitive Scenario

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by End-Use Application - Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by End-Use Application - Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rubber Industry: An Overview

Table 99: Rubber Production in India (2015-16): Percentage Breakdown for Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rubber Consumption in India (2016): Percentage Breakdown for Natural Rubber and Synthetic Rubber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Indian Rubber Industry (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Indian Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Malaysia - A Leading Producer of Rubber and Rubber Products

Table 105: Rubber Consumption in Malaysia (2016): Percentage Breakdown for Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Malaysian Rubber Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Malaysian Motor Vehicles Market: Number of New Vehicle Registrations for the Years 2012 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Motor Vehicles Production in Thousand Units in Malaysia for 2014 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 112: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 118: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Brazilian Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 121: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 124: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Rubber Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose and Belting, and Other Industrial Rubber Products Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 442 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 459) The United States (133) Canada (7) Japan (14) Europe (212) - France (18) - Germany (22) - The United Kingdom (66) - Italy (21) - Spain (16) - Rest of Europe (69) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (83) Middle East (9) Africa (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443563



