Global Industrial Rubber Products Market to Reach $136.5 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 10762 Companies: 359– Players covered include Airboss of America Corp.; Avon Rubber p.l.c.; Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.; Bridgestone Corporation; ContiTech AG; Cooper Standard; Dayco Products, LLC; Eaton Corporation; EnPro Industries, Inc.; Federal-Mogul Corporation; Gates Corporation; Habasit AG; Hutchinson S.A.; JSJ Corporation; Sparks Belting Company; Meiji Rubber & Chemical Co., Ltd.; Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.; Nichirin Co., Ltd.; NOK Corporation; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; Patch Rubber Company; Semperit AG Holding; Sumitomo Riko Company Limited; Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.; The Freudenberg Group; The Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd.; Toyo Tire Corporation; Toyoda Gosei Company Limited; Trelleborg AB and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Mechanical Rubber Goods, Rubber Hose & Belting, Other Product Segments); Rubber Type (Natural, Styrene Butadiene, Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile Butadiene, Other Rubber Types); End-Use (Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Industrial Rubber Products Market to Reach $136.5 Billion by 2026

Global Industrial Rubber Products market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$100.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$136.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Industrial Rubber Products, accounting for an estimated 25.1% share of the global total in 2020. The country is also expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Industrial Rubber Products, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $36 Billion by 2026

The Industrial Rubber Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Mechanical Rubber Goods Segment to Reach $56.7 Billion by 2026 Global market for Mechanical Rubber Goods is estimated at US$42.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$56.7 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.0% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Mechanical Rubber Goods segment, accounting for 25.7% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today's busy business executive's intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world's only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

