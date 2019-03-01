Global Industrial Safety Market Report, 2019 to 2024 - Rising Acceptance of Workplace Safety Standards in Emerging Economies Offers Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Safety Market by Product Type (ESD, HIPPS, TMC, BMS, and F&GM), Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Switches, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Valves, Emergency Stop Devices), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial safety market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 5.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the market's growth include mandates for safety regulations, rising demand for safety systems in the oil & gas industry, rising need for reliable safety systems for personnel and asset protection, industrial revolution 4.0, and growing automation in hazardous industrial areas. However, the high investment required for automation and maintenance of equipment in hazardous environments will likely restrain the growth.



Market for programmable safety systems to witness high growth during forecast period



The market for programmable safety systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Programmable safety systems or safety PLCs are considered the backbone of an industrial safety system. The market for this component segment is expected to grow significantly as user requirements for programmable safety systems are emerging not only from a safety standpoint but also from their ease-of-use and interoperability with other systems.

Market for fire & gas monitoring systems to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period



The fire & gas monitoring systems market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Fire & gas safety systems continuously monitor fire or combustible/toxic gas leakages and provide early warning to prevent escalations. By implementing functional safety-certified fire and gas systems, plants can meet their safety and critical infrastructure protection requirements. The IEC 61511 and ANSI/ISA standards are increasingly being followed in various process industries, thereby contributing to the high growth of the market for fire & gas systems.



Oil & gas industry to hold major share of industrial safety market during forecast period



The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the majority market share from 2019 to 2024. Oil & gas plants are prone to incidents that can affect people and the environment. In avoiding such incidents, functional safety becomes a matter of utmost importance. Various safety instrumented systems are used in the oil & gas industry. HIPPS are used to safeguard pipelines, vessels, and process packages against overpressure. ESDs are used to minimize the consequences of emergencies by shutting down systems and equipment and isolating hydrocarbon inventories, electrical equipment, and emergency ventilation control.



Europe to be largest market for industrial safety systems during forecast period



Europe is expected to lead the global industrial safety market, in terms of size, from 2019 to 2024. The implementation of various industrial safety directives and industrial process and machine safety regulations in the region is driving the demand for industrial safety systems. Europe follows industrial safety standards such as EN 61508, EN 61511, and EN 62061. The increasing adoption of industrial safety solutions to comply with these standards and workplace safety regulations is driving the growth of the market in this region.



The key players in the market include Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Rockwell (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Yokogawa (Japan), General Electric (US), Hima Paul (US), Omron (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Proserv Ingenious Simplicity (UK), Johnson Controls (Tyco) (Ireland), Balluff (US), Euchner (Germany), and Fortress Interlocks (UK).



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary & Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.3.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.4 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach for Arriving at Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Industrial Safety Market

4.2 Industrial Safety Market, By Product Type

4.3 Industrial Safety Market, By Component

4.4 Industrial Safety Market, By Industry

4.5 Industrial Safety Market in APAC, By Product and Country

4.6 Industrial Safety Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Mandate for Safety Regulations

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Safety Systems in the Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Reliable Safety Systems for Personnel & Asset Protection

5.2.1.4 Industrial Revolution 4.0

5.2.1.5 Growing Automation in Hazardous Industrial Areas

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment Required for Automation and Maintenance of Equipment in Hazardous Environments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Acceptance of Workplace Safety Standards in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Growing Use of IIoT

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Complexity of Safety Applications

5.2.4.2 Lack of Industrial Safety Certified Workforce

5.3 New Industrial Safety Technologies Expected to Foster Market Growth

5.3.1 Safety Integrity Level (SIL)

5.3.2 Industrial Safety Standards

5.3.2.1 IEC 61508

5.3.2.2 IEC 61511

5.3.2.3 IEC 62061

5.3.2.4 IEC 62443

5.3.3 Adoption of Different Technologies for Industrial Safety



6 Industrial Safety Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Safety Sensors

6.2.1 Sensors Used in A Safety System are Developed and Designed to Ensure A Safe Output Based on the Logic

6.3 Programmable Safety Systems

6.3.1 Programmable Safety Systems Such as Safety PLCs are an Integral Part of Safety Instrumented Systems

6.4 Safety Controllers/Module/Relays

6.4.1 Relays are A Simple and Efficient Way to Meet Existing Safety Standards

6.5 Safety Switches

6.5.1 Safety Switches are Designed to Protect Operators and Equipment in Industrial Plants

6.6 Emergency Stop Devices

6.6.1 Emergency Stop Devices are Crucial Elements Within the Safety-Related Parts of Control Systems

6.7 Safety Valves

6.7.1 Safety Valve is the Final Element of A Safety Instrumented Function

6.8 Others



7 Industrial Safety Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD)

7.2.1 Emergency Shutdown (ESD) System is Designed to Avert Hazardous Situations

7.3 Fire & Gas Monitoring Systems

7.3.1 Fire and Gas Monitoring System is Mainly Used to Prevent and Lower the After-Effects of Fire Accidents

7.4 High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

7.4.1 HIPPS is Employed to Prevent Gas Over-Pressurization

7.5 Burner Management Systems (BMS)

7.5.1 Burner Management System (BMS) Helps in Reliable Monitoring, Operations, and Maintenance of All Plants Assets

7.6 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

7.6.1 TMC Provides Tight Control Over the Speed of Steam, Hydro, and Gas Turbines



8 Industrial Safety Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Oil & Gas Plants are Prone to Incidents That Can Affect People and the Environment

8.3 Food & Beverages

8.3.1 in Food Processing Plants, Several Dangerous Machines are Used Which Requires Adherence to Safety

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.4.1 Installing an Effective Safety Instrumented System Can Prevent Potential Hazards From Occurring

8.5 Chemicals

8.5.1 Safety and Reliability are Critical Factors for the Chemicals Industry

8.6 Power Generation

8.6.1 Power Generation Plants Pose High Risks to Human Lives as Well as the Environment. Therefore, A High Level of Industrial Safety is Required

8.7 Metals & Mining

8.7.1 Safety is Vital for Metals Production, Transportation, and Storage

8.8 Water and Wastewater

8.8.1 Water and Wastewater Industry is Widely Adopting Industrial Safety Solutions to Safeguard People and Environment

8.9 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Industrial Safety Standards and Legal Requirements to Maintain Safety Standards Have Surged the Deployment of Safety-Related Systems

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Industrial Safety is Governed at the Provincial Level in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Industrial Safety Systems are Essential for Ensuring the Safety of These Oil & Gas Processes

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Industry in the UK is A Major Hazard Sector and is Committed Toward Maintaining Safe Operations to Protect People and the Environment

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Machine and Industrial Safety Measures are Strictly Governed By Various Regulatory Standards, Such as the IEC 61508 in Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Rising Awareness About Industrial Safety in the Process Industry is Contributing to the Growth of the Market in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China has Been Witnessing the Highest Adoption of Industrial Safety Solutions Within APAC

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Fast-Growing Process Industry in Japan Adheres to Safety Standards to Improve Human and Process Safety

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Number of Power Projects in India has Given Momentum to the Implementation of Industrial Safety Systems

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Korean Government has Established the Industrial Safety and Health Law to Prevent Industrial Accidents

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Brazil is One of the Most Conducive Markets for Industrial Safety Owing to Favorable Safety Regulations Put Forth By the Country's Ministry of Labor

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Middle East & African Region is an Important Market for Industrial Safety Systems in RoW Because of Its Oil & Gas Reserves



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Industrial Safety Market

10.3 Microquadrant Overview

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.4.1 Contracts, Agreements and Partnerships

10.4.2 Product Launches & Developments

10.4.3 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 ABB

11.1.2 Honeywell

11.1.3 Rockwell

11.1.4 Schneider

11.1.5 Yokogawa

11.1.6 Emerson

11.1.7 GE

11.1.8 Hima Paul

11.1.10 Omron

11.1.11 Siemens

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Proserv Ingenious Simplicity

11.2.2 Johnson Controls (TYCO)

11.2.3 Balluff GmbH

11.2.4 Euchner

11.2.5 Fortress Interlocks (Halma PLC)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/574fz6/global_industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

