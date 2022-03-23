What's New for 2022?

ABSTRACT-

Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market to Reach $530 Million by 2026

Safety sensors are basically intended to mitigate risks and hazards related to equipment and machinery, and are commonly used with safety control units and active photoelectric protective devices like safety light grids and safety thru-beam sensors to detect unauthorized access and if a worker reaches into the danger zone. These devices play an important role in preventing workers from crushing, shearing and impact injuries caused by negligence or distraction. These devices enjoy broader adoption due to increasing focus on personnel protection in automated industrial processes. Safety sensors are designed to protect workforce and equipment, and are suitable for diverse applications. These devices work on various principles including inductive to safety detect end-of-travel and position of metallic objects without any contact along with magnetic or REED and electromechanical or RFID-based for position or access verification to protect machine and worker. Magnetic/REED switches are suitable for wear-free access protection at desirable guard doors. These devices can be paired with a suitable spacing element for deployment in ferromagnetic environments.

In addition, RFID safety sensors appropriate for applications requiring monitoring of tamper- and vibration-resistant guard doors. On the other hand, electronic options are fit for direct monitoring of specific robot work areas along with end-of-travel of intended metallic tool holders across industrial environments. These devices exhibit resistance to vibration and don't require special mating components. Some of the benefits of safety sensors and switches include suitability for high level safety applications, solid housing with LED indicators, advanced connection technology, low installation cost and suitability with heavy protective machinery. In industrial facilities, sensor embedded safety control units offer a suitable solution to connect and control machine safety components. These units feature a modular design and can be easily configured to suit different applications. In addition, a control interface supports connectivity with multiple components as per specific requirements of users. Moreover, advanced versions of these units can be used to connect and control photoelectric safety sensors, safety switches and mechanical protective devices. Industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, where workplace hazards are common, are among the important end-users of safety sensor solutions

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Safety Sensors estimated at US$467.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$530 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. Safety Light Curtains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$252.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety Laser Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Safety light curtains represent the largest product vertical within the industrial safety sensors market. These curtains are commonly used in winders, presses, riveting, stamping, forming, and automated manufacturing facilities and are designed to use infrared 8beams in a specific area for detecting the presence of a worker.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $61.1 Million by 2026

The Industrial Safety Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

The industrial safety sensors market is projected to witness sustained growth in the long term with the market moving from conventional film-based systems to the innovative and highly advanced digital systems. In post-COVID-19 environment, demand for industrial safety sensors is likely to revive and remain steady owing to renewed emphasis on workplace safety and progressive developments across various technological aspects. Steady rise in car sales and subsequent improvement in automotive production, particularly in China and India, steered opportunities for safety sensors market in the automotive sector in the pre-COVID-19 period. Intensified production and the need to comply with stringent workplace safety regulations compelled automotive manufacturers in Asia and worldwide to use different types of safety equipment in their production lines, while creating opportunities for safety sensor technologies.

Also, the robust emphasis on workplace safety in high-profile industries such as oil & gas and aerospace amplified the demand for safety sensors during pre-COVID crisis period. The deep sea oil and gas industry basically relies on sophisticated equipment for carrying out safe and uninterrupted operations. Safety sensors therefore have achieved critical importance in the oil & gas industry particularly in monitoring well equipment and tools and improving their reliability to ensure safety and achieve regulatory compliance. With rapid progressions in technology, which enhance sensing capabilities of the safety sensor systems, increased adoption in varied industrial applications is likely to materialize in the post-COVID-19 period.

Safety Edges Segment to Reach $91.4 Million by 2026

Safety edges are intended for moving edges that can pose a safety risk. These devices effectively secure shearing and crushing edges on powered equipment components like flaps, doors and covers. The safety system features a safety control unit, a rubber profile and a thru-beam sensor. The rubber profile deforms under excessive pressure to trigger a safe stop through the control interface unit. Pressure-sensitive safety edges are capable of considerably alleviating the risk at hazardous points. The use of photoelectric technology enables users to shorten rubber and aluminum profiles to desirable length and situation. Safety edges offer reliable protection from moving edges like those on milling machines, support machine integration and conform to high safety standards. These devices are commonly used in applications involving high injury risk as well as access or danger area protection for robots, pallet systems, wood processing equipment, packaging machines, machine lines and overhead warehouse shelves. In the global Safety Edges segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58 Million will reach a projected size of US$68.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13 Million by the year 2026. More

