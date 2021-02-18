Global Industrial Sewing Thread Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Growing Demand for Recycled Thread & Technical Textiles & Rising Demand For Apparel And Footwear Textile

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Sewing Thread Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial sewing thread market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2021-2026.



The market is growing consistently on a YOY basis. Sewing thread is one of the most essential accessories for apparel and footwear manufacturing. The current consumption of sewing thread is not only limited to footwear and apparel but also is expanded to other textile products such as home interiors, automobile interior, technical textile.



The increasing number of customers moving toward low-priced garments in developing and developed countries is another factor propelling market growth. Synthetic sewing threads dominant the market, which is growing at a promising CAGR.



The rise in demand is driven by the growth of synthetic material in automobile, personal protective textile, home interior textile, and footwear industries. However, the application of cotton threads is growing with the increase in the awareness of eco-friendly textiles.



Global Industrial Sewing Thread Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, application, geography. The demand for synthetic threads has grown on account of the increased popularity of synthetic material-based apparel. The increasing application of synthetic threads in household decoration products and technical textile has also been driving the market.



Nylon and polyester are preferred for synthetics and stretch knits as they have no shrinkage, offer high strength, and have excellent stretching abilities. Vinylon sewing threads are expected to hold high potential in the synthetic sewing thread segment. The material is witnessing popularity as its attributes are similar to natural sewing threads and can be used as a substitute for cotton in several applications such as textile and automobile.



While natural threads are preferred for sewing and stitching and embroidery end-users, synthetic ones are majorly finding application in quilting and stitching. Cotton and polyester fibers are popular for sewing clothing, pillows, quilts, or crafts. Sewing has to be strong to endure high-speed stitching.



China is the world's leading producer and exporter of both raw textiles and garments. The US is the leading producer and exporter of raw cotton. The demand for sewing threads in the sew & stitch segment in Europe is expected to experience a CAGR growth of approx. 5% during the forecast period.



Over the years, a major part of the textile and apparel industry has shifted from developed countries such as the US, the EU, and Japan to developing ones, especially to China, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. This has influenced the market growth of the APAC apparel market, with China and India expecting to surpass several developed markets in apparel consumption.



The availability of low-cost manpower and the abundance of raw material in Asian countries are major factors, which are driving the shift. However, the demand for sewing threads for apparel manufacturing in Europe is also likely to grow during the forecast period.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



APAC is the largest industrial sewing thread market across the world. Synthetic threads dominate the market with a revenue share of over 65%. The growing fashion trend is driving the market for textile production. The demand for personal protective clothing is also growing across the region from diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, biotechnology, and chemicals, which is influencing the market growth.



China is one of the largest textile markets followed by India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. Moreover, there has been a shift in consumer behavior toward affordable and comfortable clothes, which result in the increasing demand for high-value fabrics such as viscose, silk, and cotton. The demand for home textile is also growing in the region, which is propelling the market for the sewing threads.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Vendors have been highly focusing on developing sewing threads for technical textile for high performance and safety of personal protective clothing. Technical threads are used in outdoor textiles such as tents, lifting and restraints systems, and other composite materials used in automobiles. As the textile industry is growing, it has created potential growth opportunities for upcoming vendors.



Companies are also focusing on partnerships such as acquisition and merger. These partnerships help companies to expand themselves geographically. In 2017, Coats acquired Patrick Yarn Mill, a high-performance engineered yarns manufacturer based in North Carolina in the US.



Prominent Vendors

Coats

Elevate Textiles

Simtex Group

AMANN

The 3M Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Innovation (Zhangjiagang) Sewing Thread Co. Ltd.

Sarla Fibers

Tamishna Group

KDS

Modi Threads

Well Group

Hapete

PT.Sing Long

Jovidasal

Huarui

HP Threads

Superior Threads

Fujix

Cansew

Hujiang Group

Ningbo MH Group

Yiwu Mingrong Xianye

Sujata Synthetics Ltd.

Shenzhen Shunlong Thread Co. Ltd.

Taizhou Gingko Weave

Alpin Textiles

Dampa

Lexteks Textile

Gunduz Pazarlama

Ozen Iplik

