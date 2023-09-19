Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Industry Research Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: Natural and Biodegradable Chemicals Revolutionize Sludge Treatment, Enhancing Sustainability and Soil Health

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market by Sludge Type, Process Chemical, Process Treatment, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.12% during 2022-2028.

The global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market is witnessing significant growth, driven by escalating environmental concerns and the increasing adoption of biodegradable chemicals. Advanced industrial sludge treatment technologies are also contributing to market expansion.

These chemicals play a crucial role in improving the dewatering of sludge, reducing odor, enhancing stability, and recovering valuable nutrients from sludge, which can be repurposed as soil conditioning fertilizers. North America leads the market, fueled by rising water and sewage treatment initiatives and the introduction of advanced treatment technologies.

Governments worldwide are promoting industrial sludge treatment, addressing environmental issues, and implementing sustainable waste management programs. Population growth, industrialization, and a shift towards natural and biodegradable chemicals further boost market demand.

Increasing wastewater treatment plants, heightened consumer awareness of pollution impacts, and innovations in high-performance sludge treatment technologies, such as membrane filtration and anaerobic digestion, are key drivers of market growth.

Competitive analysis and player positioning provide insights into the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market landscape, helping stakeholders make informed decisions.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • Which countries represent the most attractive industrial sludge treatment chemicals markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sludge type?
  • Which is the most attractive sludge type in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process chemical?
  • Which is the most attractive process chemical in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the process treatment?
  • Which is the most attractive process treatment in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • Which is the most attractive end user in the industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • What is the competitive structure of the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global industrial sludge treatment chemicals market?

Competitive Landscape

This only represents a partial list of companies, the complete list has been provided in the report

  • Accepta Ltd
  • Amcon Inc.
  • Beckart Environmental Inc.
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Hubbard-Hall
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
  • OVIVO (SKion Water GmbH)
  • Veolia Water Technologies (Veolia Environnement S.A.)

Key Market Segmentation:

Sludge Type Insights:

According to the report, activated sludge represented the largest segment.

  • Activated Sludge
  • Primary Sludge
  • Mixed Sludge
  • Others

Process Chemical Insights:

According to the report, flocculants accounted for the largest market share.

  • Flocculants
  • Coagulants
  • Disinfectants
  • Others

Process Treatment Insights:

According to the report, conditioning and stabilization treatment represented the largest segment.

  • Conditioning and Stabilization Treatment
  • Dewatering and Drying Treatment
  • Thickening Treatment
  • Digestion Treatment

End User Insights:

According to the report, food and beverages accounted for the largest market share.

  • Food and Beverages
  • Personal Care
  • Chemicals
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Municipal Wastewater
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

