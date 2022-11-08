Global Industrial Tapes Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798873/?utm_source=PRN
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Industrial Tapes Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Tapes estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Duct, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Industrial Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Filament Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Filament segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Avery Dennison Corporation
Budnick Converting, Inc.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
Cosmos Tapes & Labels Private Limited
D`nonce Technology
Daest Coating India Pvt Ltd
Duraco, Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Eskay Sales Corporation
H.B. Fuller Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798873/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Industrial Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Logistics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Industrial Tapes Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Duct
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Duct by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Duct by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aluminum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filament by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Filament by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Filament by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Adhesive Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Adhesive Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesive Transfer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyvinyl Chloride by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Polyvinyl Chloride by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyvinyl Chloride by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Polypropylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by End-Use -
Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by Product -
Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by Material -
Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by End-Use -
Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by Product -
Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by End-Use -
Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by Product -
Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics,
Electrical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction,
Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics, Electrical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament,
Adhesive Transfer and Other Products - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Duct, Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other
Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Duct,
Aluminum, Filament, Adhesive Transfer and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride,
Polypropylene and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Polyvinyl Chloride, Polypropylene and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Tapes by End-Use - Construction, Manufacturing,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798873/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winni
ng market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article