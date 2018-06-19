Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ by the following Product Segments: Fibrous, Cellular, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â 3M Company

- Armacell International S.A

- BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

- BNZ Materials, Inc.

- Cabot Corporation

- CECA

INDUSTRIAL THERMAL INSULATION MCP-1124 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Global Market Outlook

Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Competitive Landscape

End-Users to Benefit from Changing Market Dynamics in Industrial Thermal Insulation

Insulation Manufacturers Face Shortage of Talent

Manufacturers Benefit from Expanding Scope of Applications in Non-Core Sectors

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to Developing Markets

Surge in M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Thermal Insulation Market (2014-2017)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment

Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth

Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 2: Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market (Annual Sales Figures in Tons): 2014, 2016, and 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum, Cement, Ceramics, Glass, Petrochemicals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation

Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption

Table 4: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Percentage Breakdown of Global Primary Energy Consumption for Major OECD and Non-OECD Countries for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040

Table 6: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Countries with the Highest CO2 Emissions Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions for China, India, Japan, Russia, US, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2003-2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World CO2 Emissions by Country/Region: 2005, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs

Table 10: World Market for Aerogels (2006-2016): End-Use Markets Ranked by Growth in Terms of Revenue - Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Consumer Products, Sensors & Instrumentation, Medical Energy, Aerospace, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 11: World Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000â€™ Units for Years 2017E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty Vehicles

Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Table 12: Global Aircraft Deliveries Estimates and Forecasts (2014 - 2020P) (in Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Demand for New Airplanes by Region (2015-2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing

Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool

Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation

Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Table 14: Breakdown of Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation, and Under Construction in Africa, East Asia, Eastern & Central Europe, Latin America, North America, South Asia & Middle East, and Western Europe: March 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials

Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Key Challenges

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 15: Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, The US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries

New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics

Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes

Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Competition from Substitutes

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage

Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors



4. THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application

CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions

Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations

Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation

FoamglasÂ® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards

Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials

Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)

Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)

Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)

Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

Jute Fibers: The Next Big Thing in Thermal Insulation Materials?

ThermaEZEâ„¢ Thermal Insulation System

CalostatÂ® Thermal Insulation Board

ContiTech Develops a New Insulation Material for Complex Piping Systems

Gas-Filled Panels

Other Noteworthy Insulation Innovations in Recent Years



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Johns Manville Unveils Thermo-1200â„¢

GAF Rolls Out EnergyGuardâ„¢ NH Polyiso Insulation Board

Aspen Aerogels Introduces PyrogelÂ® XTE Pony Rollsâ„¢

Owens Corning to Introduce Novel ThermafiberÂ® Mineral Wool Insulation Solutions

URSA Unveils New URSA PUREONE Mineral Wool Insulation Products

BASF Launches ElastosprayÂ® LWP Spray Foam Insulation

Flumroc Introduces Stein Wool

Mersen Launches New Insulation Product

PPG Expands its Fiber Glass Product Lines

Thermal Design Launches AutoCeilâ„¢ Insulation System

ROXULÂ® Introduces New Range of Commercial Insulation Board

Hormann Middle East Unveils Thermo Industrial Sectional Door

Celotex Introduces New Line of Flat Roofing Insulation Solutions

BASF Launches New Insulation Technology with NeoporÂ® Plus GPS

ROCKWOOL Launches Lightweight Stone Wool Solutions

Johns Manville Introduces New Blow-in Insulation System



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Cabot to Build New Fumed Silica Plant in Kentucky

Owens Corning Takes Over Pittsburgh Corning

Dow-DuPont Merger Wins US Anti-Trust Approval

Unifrax to Build New Manufacturing Facility

Huntsman and Clariant to Merge

Armacell Snaps Up Insulation Business of Nomaco

Boyd Acquires Aavid Thermalloy

Saint-Gobain to Acquire Additional Stake in GLAVA

Hitachi Chemical to Acquire ISOLITE

Huntsman Acquires IFS Chemicals

Indsur Global Snaps Up Western Thermal

Blachford UK Takes Over Hodgson & Hodgsonâ€™s Special Vehicles Division

Xella International Snaps Up URSA

Paroc Group Integrates Russian Operations into Building Insulation Division

Knauf Insulation to Build New Rock Mineral Wool Facility

Paroc Group and Safari Finco 1 Merge

Paroc Group to Shut Down Oulu Stone Wool Factory

Cabot to Build a New Fumed Silica Manufacturing Facility in China

Morgan Advanced Materials Inaugurates New Office in Delhi

Saint-Gobain Acquires Isoroc

IPCOM Group Acquires Regisol

IPCOM Group Takes Over Thermal Insulation Distributors

Armacell and JIOS Aerogel Establish Armacell Jios Aerogels

Installed Building Products Takes Over Southern Insulators & Specialties

Knauf Insulation Plans to Upgrade its Mineral Wool Plant in Wales

PPG Plans to Upgrade Fiber Glass Manufacturing Plant

Dow Chemical to Establish XPS Insulation Production Plant

USA Insulation Inaugurates Foam Insulation Plant in the US

Isobasalt to Establish New Mineral Wool Plant

Rockwool Establishes New Mineral Wool Production Plant

CanWel Building Materials Enters into Agreement with Knauf Insulation

Ineos Enterprises Divests Ineos Styrenics to Synthos

TechnoNicol to Establish PIR Foam Insulation Plant

ContiTech Partners with L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX

Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group (IIG) Inks Agreement with Cabot Corporation

Saint-Gobain Takes Over Buitex

Hira Industries Establishes New Polyethylene Insulation Facility in the UAE

Installed Building Products Acquires Alpine Insulation

BRACE Takes Over Advanced Industrial Services

Carpenter Establishes Expanded Polystyrene Production Plant in the US

Armacell Establishes Production Plant in Russia

Kingspan Kooltherm FM Pipe Insulation Receives BDA AgrementÂ®

Kingspan TarecÂ® Changes Name to Kingspan Industrial Insulation Limited

Installed Building Products Acquires BioFoam

Unilin Acquires Xtratherm

ROCKWOOL Group Opens New Production Lines

Distribution International Takes Over E.J. Bartells

Blackstone and KIRKBI Acquires Armacell

Mongol Basalt Inks Agreement with Gamma Meccanica

Sulzer Receives Order from Innova for Foam Production System

Masterplast Expands Insulating Facility in Serbia

Installed Building Products Takes Over Sierra Insulation Contractors and Eco-Tect Insulation

Distribution International Takes Over Selle Supply Company and PBI Supply

Coemac Divests its Insulation Division

USI Takes Over Smith Insulation

Owens Corning Expands its Commercial Pipe Insulation Portfolio

BASF Commissions High-Performance Product Manufacturing Plant

Walki Plans to Inaugurate New Insulation Line

Distribution International Acquires Insulation Fabricators

Sipchem Commences Operation of Insulation Polymers Facility

Installed Building Products Takes Over CQ Insulation

Armacell Takes Over Industrial Thermo Polymers Limited

Installed Building Products Takes Over BDI Insulation

Johns Manville Expands Production Capacity of Thermoplastic Polyolefin

USI Takes Over Cardalls Insulation

Armacell Takes Over OneFlex

Kingspan Group to Acquire Steel Partners NV

TechnoNicol Inaugurates PIR Foam Insulation Plant in Russia



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

CECA (France)

Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flumroc AG (Switzerland)

G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)

GAF (USA)

Glava A/S (Norway)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)

Johns Manville (USA)

Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)

Lâ€™ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy)

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

MERSEN SA (France)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm DÃ¤mmstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Owens Corning (USA)

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)

Pacor, Inc. (USA)

Paroc Oy AB (Finland)

PPG Industries (USA)

Promat International (Belgium)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Roxul, Inc. (Canada)

Saint-Gobain (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Skamol A/S (Denmark)

StyroChem International (USA)

Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Unifrax LLC (USA)

URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Analytics by Material Type

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fibrous Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Fibrous Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Fibrous Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Cellular Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Healthy Growth Projected for the US Market

Energy Savings: Industrial Thermal Insulation Comes Up with the Answers

Table 28: Energy Usage in the US by Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Transportation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Eco-friendly Products: An Impetus for Cellulose Materials

Offshore Manufacturing Post Lucrative Results for Domestic Manufacturers

Mechanical Insulation Continues to Sustain Growth Momentum

Contractor Conflict

Distributor Channel Conflicts

Consolidation

Need for Education and Training of Personnel

Opportunities for Mechanical Insulation

Shale-Gas Induced Boom to Emerge as a Major Demand Driver

Table 29: Annual Production of Shale Gas (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the United States: 2015 through 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Energy Industry to Attract Talent from the Construction Field

Growing Demand for Pipeline Construction for Transporting Oil

Energy-Related Construction Activity to Increase

Industrial Construction to Thrive in the Country amid Rising Capital Cost and Labor Shortage Challenges

Recovery in the Automobile Sector Boost Market Prospects

Implementation of CAFE Standard in the Automotive Sector

Favorable Trends in the Overall Insulation Industry Strengthens Growth Prospects

Opportunities and Challenges for the Insulation Industry in a Nutshell

Major Alternations in Work Culture Required to Match Expectations of the Millennial Workforce

Means for Preventing Design Issues in Insulation Projects

Proper Maintenance of Insulation Systems Critical for Optimal Performance

Growth Intrinsically Linked to the Performance of the Construction Industry

Massive Costs of Under Insulation and Damaged Insulation Benefit Replacement Demand

The Regulatory Environment

Codes and Standards for Industrial Pipe Insulation in the US

Labeling of the Insulation Products Becomes Mandatory

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: The US Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: The US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Roxul, Inc. - A Major Canada-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Fiscal & Stimulus Policy Measures Promote Market Growth

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.: A Major Japan-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Energy Efficiency to Propel Market Demand in Europe

EU Energy Efficiency Directive: An Important Growth Driver

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: German 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Lâ€™isolante K-Flex: A Major Italy-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The UK Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

URSA Insulation, S.A.: A Major Spain-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

A Combination of Favorable Factors Drives Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Rising Energy Prices and Increasing Awareness Drive Strong Market Growth

Table 66: Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Asian Countries

China and India: Major Insulation Markets in Asia-Pacific

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Enforcement of Stringent Energy Saving Regulations Benefit Market Adoption

Table 73: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market by Application Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand for Domestic Appliances, Pipe Lagging, Process Plants, and Transportation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Chinese Insulation Market: Influenced by Economic Trends

Key Challenges Facing the Chinese Thermal Insulation Market

Chinese Polyurethane Industry: The Largest in the World

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

New Projects and Upgrading of Existing Industrial Infrastructure Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Strategic Corporate Development

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited: A Major India-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Indian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

GCC Thermal Insulation Market to Register Steady Growth in Demand

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Brazilian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 151) The United States (45) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (86) - France (10) - Germany (23) - The United Kingdom (13) - Italy (7) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (4) Latin America (2)

