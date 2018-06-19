Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ by the following Product Segments: Fibrous, Cellular, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 124 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â 3M Company
- Armacell International S.A
- BASF Polyurethanes GmbH
- BNZ Materials, Inc.
- Cabot Corporation
- CECA
INDUSTRIAL THERMAL INSULATION MCP-1124 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy, Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding System Performance: A Fundamental Growth Driver
Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
Maintain Desirable Temperature
Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
Blankets for Equipment Insulation
Prevent Noise Pollution
Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
Protecting Sensitive Electronics
Safeguarding Metal Structures
Global Market Outlook
Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market Outlook
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Competitive Landscape
End-Users to Benefit from Changing Market Dynamics in Industrial Thermal Insulation
Insulation Manufacturers Face Shortage of Talent
Manufacturers Benefit from Expanding Scope of Applications in Non-Core Sectors
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move Production Base to Developing Markets
Surge in M&A Activity
Select M&A Deals in the World Thermal Insulation Market (2014-2017)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
Table 2: Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market (Annual Sales Figures in Tons): 2014, 2016, and 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Materials Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aluminum, Cement, Ceramics, Glass, Petrochemicals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation Materials
Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation Wools Spur Demand
Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas Production
Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature Insulation
Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
Table 4: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Percentage Breakdown of Global Primary Energy Consumption for Major OECD and Non-OECD Countries for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030 & 2040
Table 6: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Countries with the Highest CO2 Emissions Worldwide (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions for China, India, Japan, Russia, US, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion Metric Tons): 2003-2016E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World CO2 Emissions by Country/Region: 2005, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit Market Expansion
Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by High Production Costs
Table 10: World Market for Aerogels (2006-2016): End-Use Markets Ranked by Growth in Terms of Revenue - Thermal & Acoustic Insulation, Consumer Products, Sensors & Instrumentation, Medical Energy, Aerospace, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges, and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production: Important Opportunity Indicators
Table 11: World Production of Passenger Cars & Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000â€™ Units for Years 2017E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation Applications
Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty Vehicles
Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
Table 12: Global Aircraft Deliveries Estimates and Forecasts (2014 - 2020P) (in Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Demand for New Airplanes by Region (2015-2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal Insulation
Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
Table 14: Breakdown of Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation, and Under Construction in Africa, East Asia, Eastern & Central Europe, Latin America, North America, South Asia & Middle East, and Western Europe: March 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects for Thermal Insulation Materials
Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick Insulation
Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs)
VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
Key Challenges
Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels Replacement Demand for Insulation
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 15: Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, The US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries
New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth Prospects
Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand for Polyurethanes
Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant Insulation
Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
Competition from Substitutes
Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
4. THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal Insulation Application
CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings Verification of Pipe Insulations
Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate Heat Insulation
FoamglasÂ® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)
Jute Fibers: The Next Big Thing in Thermal Insulation Materials?
ThermaEZEâ„¢ Thermal Insulation System
CalostatÂ® Thermal Insulation Board
ContiTech Develops a New Insulation Material for Complex Piping Systems
Gas-Filled Panels
Other Noteworthy Insulation Innovations in Recent Years
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Johns Manville Unveils Thermo-1200â„¢
GAF Rolls Out EnergyGuardâ„¢ NH Polyiso Insulation Board
Aspen Aerogels Introduces PyrogelÂ® XTE Pony Rollsâ„¢
Owens Corning to Introduce Novel ThermafiberÂ® Mineral Wool Insulation Solutions
URSA Unveils New URSA PUREONE Mineral Wool Insulation Products
BASF Launches ElastosprayÂ® LWP Spray Foam Insulation
Flumroc Introduces Stein Wool
Mersen Launches New Insulation Product
PPG Expands its Fiber Glass Product Lines
Thermal Design Launches AutoCeilâ„¢ Insulation System
ROXULÂ® Introduces New Range of Commercial Insulation Board
Hormann Middle East Unveils Thermo Industrial Sectional Door
Celotex Introduces New Line of Flat Roofing Insulation Solutions
BASF Launches New Insulation Technology with NeoporÂ® Plus GPS
ROCKWOOL Launches Lightweight Stone Wool Solutions
Johns Manville Introduces New Blow-in Insulation System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Cabot to Build New Fumed Silica Plant in Kentucky
Owens Corning Takes Over Pittsburgh Corning
Dow-DuPont Merger Wins US Anti-Trust Approval
Unifrax to Build New Manufacturing Facility
Huntsman and Clariant to Merge
Armacell Snaps Up Insulation Business of Nomaco
Boyd Acquires Aavid Thermalloy
Saint-Gobain to Acquire Additional Stake in GLAVA
Hitachi Chemical to Acquire ISOLITE
Huntsman Acquires IFS Chemicals
Indsur Global Snaps Up Western Thermal
Blachford UK Takes Over Hodgson & Hodgsonâ€™s Special Vehicles Division
Xella International Snaps Up URSA
Paroc Group Integrates Russian Operations into Building Insulation Division
Knauf Insulation to Build New Rock Mineral Wool Facility
Paroc Group and Safari Finco 1 Merge
Paroc Group to Shut Down Oulu Stone Wool Factory
Cabot to Build a New Fumed Silica Manufacturing Facility in China
Morgan Advanced Materials Inaugurates New Office in Delhi
Saint-Gobain Acquires Isoroc
IPCOM Group Acquires Regisol
IPCOM Group Takes Over Thermal Insulation Distributors
Armacell and JIOS Aerogel Establish Armacell Jios Aerogels
Installed Building Products Takes Over Southern Insulators & Specialties
Knauf Insulation Plans to Upgrade its Mineral Wool Plant in Wales
PPG Plans to Upgrade Fiber Glass Manufacturing Plant
Dow Chemical to Establish XPS Insulation Production Plant
USA Insulation Inaugurates Foam Insulation Plant in the US
Isobasalt to Establish New Mineral Wool Plant
Rockwool Establishes New Mineral Wool Production Plant
CanWel Building Materials Enters into Agreement with Knauf Insulation
Ineos Enterprises Divests Ineos Styrenics to Synthos
TechnoNicol to Establish PIR Foam Insulation Plant
ContiTech Partners with L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX
Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group (IIG) Inks Agreement with Cabot Corporation
Saint-Gobain Takes Over Buitex
Hira Industries Establishes New Polyethylene Insulation Facility in the UAE
Installed Building Products Acquires Alpine Insulation
BRACE Takes Over Advanced Industrial Services
Carpenter Establishes Expanded Polystyrene Production Plant in the US
Armacell Establishes Production Plant in Russia
Kingspan Kooltherm FM Pipe Insulation Receives BDA AgrementÂ®
Kingspan TarecÂ® Changes Name to Kingspan Industrial Insulation Limited
Installed Building Products Acquires BioFoam
Unilin Acquires Xtratherm
ROCKWOOL Group Opens New Production Lines
Distribution International Takes Over E.J. Bartells
Blackstone and KIRKBI Acquires Armacell
Mongol Basalt Inks Agreement with Gamma Meccanica
Sulzer Receives Order from Innova for Foam Production System
Masterplast Expands Insulating Facility in Serbia
Installed Building Products Takes Over Sierra Insulation Contractors and Eco-Tect Insulation
Distribution International Takes Over Selle Supply Company and PBI Supply
Coemac Divests its Insulation Division
USI Takes Over Smith Insulation
Owens Corning Expands its Commercial Pipe Insulation Portfolio
BASF Commissions High-Performance Product Manufacturing Plant
Walki Plans to Inaugurate New Insulation Line
Distribution International Acquires Insulation Fabricators
Sipchem Commences Operation of Insulation Polymers Facility
Installed Building Products Takes Over CQ Insulation
Armacell Takes Over Industrial Thermo Polymers Limited
Installed Building Products Takes Over BDI Insulation
Johns Manville Expands Production Capacity of Thermoplastic Polyolefin
USI Takes Over Cardalls Insulation
Armacell Takes Over OneFlex
Kingspan Group to Acquire Steel Partners NV
TechnoNicol Inaugurates PIR Foam Insulation Plant in Russia
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)
BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)
BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)
Cabot Corporation (USA)
CECA (France)
Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)
ContiTech AG (Germany)
DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Flumroc AG (Switzerland)
G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)
GAF (USA)
Glava A/S (Norway)
Huntsman Corporation (USA)
Insulcon Group (Belgium)
Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)
Johns Manville (USA)
Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)
Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)
Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)
Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)
Lâ€™ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy)
Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)
MERSEN SA (France)
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)
Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm DÃ¤mmstoffe GmbH (Germany)
Owens Corning (USA)
Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)
Pacor, Inc. (USA)
Paroc Oy AB (Finland)
PPG Industries (USA)
Promat International (Belgium)
Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)
Roxul, Inc. (Canada)
Saint-Gobain (France)
CertainTeed Corporation (USA)
Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
Skamol A/S (Denmark)
StyroChem International (USA)
Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)
The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
Unifrax LLC (USA)
URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Analytics by Material Type
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fibrous Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fibrous Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Fibrous Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cellular Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cellular Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Cellular Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Insulation Materials by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Healthy Growth Projected for the US Market
Energy Savings: Industrial Thermal Insulation Comes Up with the Answers
Table 28: Energy Usage in the US by Sector (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Energy Consumption for Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Transportation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Focus on Eco-friendly Products: An Impetus for Cellulose Materials
Offshore Manufacturing Post Lucrative Results for Domestic Manufacturers
Mechanical Insulation Continues to Sustain Growth Momentum
Contractor Conflict
Distributor Channel Conflicts
Consolidation
Need for Education and Training of Personnel
Opportunities for Mechanical Insulation
Shale-Gas Induced Boom to Emerge as a Major Demand Driver
Table 29: Annual Production of Shale Gas (in Trillion Cubic Feet) in the United States: 2015 through 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Energy Industry to Attract Talent from the Construction Field
Growing Demand for Pipeline Construction for Transporting Oil
Energy-Related Construction Activity to Increase
Industrial Construction to Thrive in the Country amid Rising Capital Cost and Labor Shortage Challenges
Recovery in the Automobile Sector Boost Market Prospects
Implementation of CAFE Standard in the Automotive Sector
Favorable Trends in the Overall Insulation Industry Strengthens Growth Prospects
Opportunities and Challenges for the Insulation Industry in a Nutshell
Major Alternations in Work Culture Required to Match Expectations of the Millennial Workforce
Means for Preventing Design Issues in Insulation Projects
Proper Maintenance of Insulation Systems Critical for Optimal Performance
Growth Intrinsically Linked to the Performance of the Construction Industry
Massive Costs of Under Insulation and Damaged Insulation Benefit Replacement Demand
The Regulatory Environment
Codes and Standards for Industrial Pipe Insulation in the US
Labeling of the Insulation Products Becomes Mandatory
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: The US Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: The US 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Roxul, Inc. - A Major Canada-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Fiscal & Stimulus Policy Measures Promote Market Growth
Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.: A Major Japan-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Japanese Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Energy Efficiency to Propel Market Demand in Europe
EU Energy Efficiency Directive: An Important Growth Driver
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: European 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: French Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: French 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: German Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: German 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Lâ€™isolante K-Flex: A Major Italy-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Italian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: The UK Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
URSA Insulation, S.A.: A Major Spain-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Spanish Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
A Combination of Favorable Factors Drives Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Russian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Rising Energy Prices and Increasing Awareness Drive Strong Market Growth
Table 66: Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Asian Countries
China and India: Major Insulation Markets in Asia-Pacific
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Enforcement of Stringent Energy Saving Regulations Benefit Market Adoption
Table 73: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market by Application Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Demand for Domestic Appliances, Pipe Lagging, Process Plants, and Transportation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Chinese Insulation Market: Influenced by Economic Trends
Key Challenges Facing the Chinese Thermal Insulation Market
Chinese Polyurethane Industry: The Largest in the World
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Chinese Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
New Projects and Upgrading of Existing Industrial Infrastructure Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Strategic Corporate Development
Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited: A Major India-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Indian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
GCC Thermal Insulation Market to Register Steady Growth in Demand
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Brazilian Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fibrous, Cellular and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 151) The United States (45) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (86) - France (10) - Germany (23) - The United Kingdom (13) - Italy (7) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (4) Latin America (2)
