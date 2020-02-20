Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Thermal Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Cellular Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, Cellular Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$124.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cellular Glass will reach a market size of US$190.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$971.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy,

Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding

System Performance:

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Global Market Outlook

Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Thermal Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

CECA (France)

Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flumroc AG (Switzerland)

G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)

GAF (USA)

Glava A/S (Norway)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)

Johns Manville (USA)

Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)

L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy)

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

MERSEN SA (France)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Owens Corning (USA)

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)

Pacor, Inc. (USA)

Paroc Oy AB (Finland)

PPG Industries (USA)

Promat International (Belgium)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Roxul, Inc. (Canada)

Saint-Gobain (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Skamol A/S (Denmark)

StyroChem International (USA)

Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Unifrax LLC (USA)

URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment

Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth

Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from

Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation

Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation

Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas

Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature

Insulation

Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to

Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit

Market Expansion

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by

High Production Costs

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges,

and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:

Important Opportunity Indicators

Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation

Applications

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty

Vehicles

Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts

Demand in Industrial Refrigeration

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight

Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing

Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool

Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains

Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal

Insulation

Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects

for Thermal Insulation Materials

Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick

Insulation

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial

Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation

Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Key Challenges

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels

Replacement Demand for Insulation

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth

Opportunities

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing

Countries

New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth

Prospects

Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics

Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand

for Polyurethanes

Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant

Insulation

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Competition from Substitutes

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage

Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors

Thermal Insulation Innovations & Advancements

Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal

Insulation Application

CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions

Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings

Verification of Pipe Insulations

Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate

Heat Insulation

Foamglas® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing

Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards

Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials

Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)

Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)

Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)

Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Thermal Insulation Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Thermal Insulation Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cellular Glass (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cellular Glass (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cellular Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Calcium Silicate (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Calcium Silicate (Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Calcium Silicate (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Mineral Fiber (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Mineral Fiber (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Mineral Fiber (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Foamed Plastic (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Foamed Plastic (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Foamed Plastic (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Perlite (Material) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Perlite (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Perlite (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Petrochemical & Refineries (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Power Generation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material:

2009-2017

Table 39: United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 42: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Canada:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 47: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in

Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial

Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 56: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 66: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 68: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 71: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 76: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Germany:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial

Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Italian Demand for Industrial Thermal Insulation in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 89: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Spain:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Russia in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 108: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 110: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 113: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 128: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 131: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 135: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 140: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 149: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Industrial Thermal

Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 155: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 156: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 158: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Industrial Thermal Insulation Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Shift by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Industrial Thermal Insulation Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material:

2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Industrial Thermal Insulation

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 177: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 179: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 182: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle

East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

period 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 185: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Patterns in

Iran in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 191: Iranian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Industrial Thermal Insulation Demand Potential in

Israel in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Israeli Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Israel:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Israeli Industrial Thermal Insulation Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 197: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 200: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Thermal

Insulation in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Industrial Thermal Insulation Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Industrial Thermal Insulation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 208: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Industrial Thermal Insulation

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Rest of Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 212: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market Share Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Industrial Thermal Insulation

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 216: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 217: Industrial Thermal Insulation Market in Africa in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 218: Industrial Thermal Insulation Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 219: African Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Industrial Thermal Insulation Latent Demand



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table

