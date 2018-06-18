Global Industrial Turbines Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Turbines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial turbines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Turbines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growth in the natural gas pipeline networks. There is a global increase in natural gas production and consumption. With the emergence of cross-country and multi-country pipelines, the demand is expected to further increase in the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the electric power consumption and production. There is a global rise in the electric power consumption in the last few years owing to the increase in population, urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification projects.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growth in the renewable energy sector. The growth in the renewable energy sector, especially solar and wind energy is a major challenge for the global industrial turbines market. There has been a rise in the demand for electricity generation over the last few years due to growth in population, urbanization, and industrialization.
Key Market Trends
- Growth in the natural gas pipeline networks
- Technological innovations in gas turbines
- Growth of waste to energy plants
Key vendors
- Ansaldo Energia
- BHEL
- General Electric
- Siemens
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p9sggf/global_industrial?w=5
