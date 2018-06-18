Global Industrial Turbines Market Report 2018

The "Global Industrial Turbines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial turbines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Turbines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in the natural gas pipeline networks. There is a global increase in natural gas production and consumption. With the emergence of cross-country and multi-country pipelines, the demand is expected to further increase in the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the electric power consumption and production. There is a global rise in the electric power consumption in the last few years owing to the increase in population, urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification projects.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growth in the renewable energy sector. The growth in the renewable energy sector, especially solar and wind energy is a major challenge for the global industrial turbines market. There has been a rise in the demand for electricity generation over the last few years due to growth in population, urbanization, and industrialization.

Key Market Trends

  • Growth in the natural gas pipeline networks
  • Technological innovations in gas turbines
  • Growth of waste to energy plants

Key vendors

  • Ansaldo Energia
  • BHEL
  • General Electric
  • Siemens
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

