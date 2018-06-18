Global Industrial Turbines Market Report 2018

The global industrial turbines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Turbines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growth in the natural gas pipeline networks. There is a global increase in natural gas production and consumption. With the emergence of cross-country and multi-country pipelines, the demand is expected to further increase in the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the electric power consumption and production. There is a global rise in the electric power consumption in the last few years owing to the increase in population, urbanization, industrialization, and rural electrification projects.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growth in the renewable energy sector. The growth in the renewable energy sector, especially solar and wind energy is a major challenge for the global industrial turbines market. There has been a rise in the demand for electricity generation over the last few years due to growth in population, urbanization, and industrialization.



Key Market Trends



Growth in the natural gas pipeline networks

Technological innovations in gas turbines

Growth of waste to energy plants



Key vendors

Ansaldo Energia

BHEL

General Electric



Siemens

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



