Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Generate Revenues of $764 Million During 2019-2024- Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the global industrial vacuum cleaner market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $764 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2018–2024.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Cannister occupies almost half of the market and backpacks to grow at the fastest by 2024.

Sale of electric industrial vacuum cleaners to increase by almost 50% in APAC, whereas other regions will witness nominal growth during 2019-2024.

Huge price difference between the industrial vacuum cleaners offered by Western manufacturers and Chinese companies. Chinese manufacturers sell cleaners at 1/3 rd of the price.

of the price. Vendors are introducing cleaners with high-temperature resistant technology to gain the market share.

Limited innovations are dragging the market growth, however post 2025, robotic and complimentary technologies will revive the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024

Market Dynamics – Top trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis of product types, technology, systems, end-users, and geography.

Competitive landscape –Profile 6 key vendors and 10 other prominent players

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market – Dynamics

The massive shift toward digitalization will see the penetration of smart vacuum cleaners across Asia, which was previously concentrated in European countries alone. The rise in the number of smart factories is driving the need for autonomous machinery across industrial sectors in developing countries across the world.

The key drivers and trends contributing to the growth of the global market are:

Advent of industrialization 4.0

Increase in adoption and implementation of automation in industries

Robotics and IoT enhancing functionalities of industrial vacuum cleaners

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes detailed segmentation of the market by product types, technology, systems, end-users, and geography.

Pneumatic technology is the fastest growing segment, growing at a CAGR of around 7% by 2024.

The portable systems segment covered more than half of the total market share in 2018.

Ø Market Segmentation by Product Types

Upright

Canister

Backpack

Ø Market Segmentation by Technology

Electric

Pneumatic

Ø Market Segmentation by Systems

Portable

Stationary

Ø Market Segmentation by End-users

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Metal Working & Mining

Others

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market –Geography

In terms of geography, the global industrial vacuum cleaner market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. Stringent regulations implemented by the OSHA and the FDA in North America are boosting the adoption of these systems in the market.

Market Size & Forecast | 2018–2024

Revenues

Product Types

Technology

Systems

End-users

Key Regions and Countries

Ø Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Ø Key Countries Profiled in the report:

US

Canada

Germany

UK

France

China

Japan

India

Brazil

Mexico

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors in the Global Market:

Alfred Karcher

Hoover Commercial

Nilfisk

Oreck Corp.

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Tennant

Other prominent vendors include Powr-Flite, Delfin, Dynavac, American Vacuum Company, Quirepace (BVC), Goodway Technologies, Numatic International Ltd., Vac-U-Max, RGS Vacuum System, and CS Unitech.

