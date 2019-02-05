Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Generate Revenues of $764 Million During 2019-2024- Market Research by Arizton
Feb 05, 2019, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the global industrial vacuum cleaner market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $764 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during 2018–2024.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Cannister occupies almost half of the market and backpacks to grow at the fastest by 2024.
- Sale of electric industrial vacuum cleaners to increase by almost 50% in APAC, whereas other regions will witness nominal growth during 2019-2024.
- Huge price difference between the industrial vacuum cleaners offered by Western manufacturers and Chinese companies. Chinese manufacturers sell cleaners at 1/3rd of the price.
- Vendors are introducing cleaners with high-temperature resistant technology to gain the market share.
- Limited innovations are dragging the market growth, however post 2025, robotic and complimentary technologies will revive the market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024
- Market Dynamics – Top trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis of product types, technology, systems, end-users, and geography.
- Competitive landscape –Profile 6 key vendors and 10 other prominent players
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market – Dynamics
The massive shift toward digitalization will see the penetration of smart vacuum cleaners across Asia, which was previously concentrated in European countries alone. The rise in the number of smart factories is driving the need for autonomous machinery across industrial sectors in developing countries across the world.
The key drivers and trends contributing to the growth of the global market are:
- Advent of industrialization 4.0
- Increase in adoption and implementation of automation in industries
- Robotics and IoT enhancing functionalities of industrial vacuum cleaners
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market – Segmentation
This market research report includes detailed segmentation of the market by product types, technology, systems, end-users, and geography.
- Pneumatic technology is the fastest growing segment, growing at a CAGR of around 7% by 2024.
- The portable systems segment covered more than half of the total market share in 2018.
Ø Market Segmentation by Product Types
- Upright
- Canister
- Backpack
Ø Market Segmentation by Technology
- Electric
- Pneumatic
Ø Market Segmentation by Systems
- Portable
- Stationary
Ø Market Segmentation by End-users
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Building & Construction
- Metal Working & Mining
- Others
Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market –Geography
In terms of geography, the global industrial vacuum cleaner market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. Stringent regulations implemented by the OSHA and the FDA in North America are boosting the adoption of these systems in the market.
Market Size & Forecast | 2018–2024
- Revenues
- Product Types
- Technology
- Systems
- End-users
- Key Regions and Countries
Ø Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Latin America
- MEA
Ø Key Countries Profiled in the report:
- US
- Canada
- Germany
- UK
- France
- China
- Japan
- India
- Brazil
- Mexico
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Major Vendors in the Global Market:
- Alfred Karcher
- Hoover Commercial
- Nilfisk
- Oreck Corp.
- Techtronic Industries (TTI)
- Tennant
Other prominent vendors include Powr-Flite, Delfin, Dynavac, American Vacuum Company, Quirepace (BVC), Goodway Technologies, Numatic International Ltd., Vac-U-Max, RGS Vacuum System, and CS Unitech.
