Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 - Concentration on Product & Market Development Strategies is Recommended

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: Analysis By Product Type (Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others), End User Industry, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial Actuators market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

According to the report, the global market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.82% during 2019-2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of power and oil & gas sector.

Industrial vacuum pump market is anticipated to lift on account of growing electricity demand and backed with rapid urbanization and industrial activities in developing countries. Growing population and dynamic industrial development have been the key factors for this significant rise in the vacuum pump market over the past years and is expected to observe a potential demand in the future.



The market is expected to grow significantly owing to the rise in the demand for automation along with rapid industrialization growth in emerging economies. Further expanding industrial base and advancement in the technology is anticipated to propel the market growth.

The rapid urbanization in developing economies, with rising demand from food and beverages as well as healthcare industries, coupled with the development of large manufacturing projects and burgeoning energy demand is driving the market of industrial vacuum pump.



Also, robust growth in energy and manufacturing sector over the historical period coupled with significant capital expenditure in expansion and installation of manufacturing units in emerging economies has driven the demand of industrial vacuum pump during the historical period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Concentration on Product and Market development strategies

3.2 Asia Pacific Region to witness the fastest growth

3.3 Focus on energy-efficient solutions and digitalization



4. Product Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Market Share of Global Players



7. Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis

7.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Size- By Value (2014-2018)

7.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market Size- By Value (2019-2024)

7.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market overview

7.4 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.5 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market, By Product Type (Dry Vacuum Pump, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump, Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump, Others), By Value (2014-2024)

7.5.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market, By Product Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.5.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market, By Product Type

7.6 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market, By End Users Type (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Semiconductor & Electronics, Power, Others), By Value (2014-2024)

7.6.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market, By End Users Type Market Share, %, (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.6.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market, By End Users Type

7.7 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: By Regional Analysis

7.7.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: By Regional Market Share(%) (Year 2018 & 2024)

7.7.2 Market Attractiveness of Global Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: By Region



8. Americas Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis



11. Rest of World Industrial Vacuum Pump Market: An Analysis



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Atlas Copco AB

12.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum

12.3 Gardner Denver

12.4 Flowserve Corp.

12.5 Graham Corporation

12.6 Ebara Corporation

12.7 Becker Pumps Corp.

12.8 Tuthill Corp.

12.9 Dekker Vacuum Technologies

12.10 Cutes Corp.

