Global Industrial Valve Market Report 2023: Growing Traction of Renewable Energy Sources Fuels the Sector

The global industrial valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during 2023-2030.

AVK Holding A/S

Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)

The Crane Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

Forbes Marshall

IMI Plc

Kitz Corporation

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Samson AG

Velan Inc.

This report on global industrial valve market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global industrial valve market by segmenting the market based on product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the industrial valve market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising number of oil and gas (O&G) exploration activities

Increasing energy demand

Growing traction of renewable energy sources

Challenges

Lack of standardized norms and governing policies

Adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on key end-user industries

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Plug Valve

Others

by Functionality

On-Off/Isolation Valves

Control Valves

by Material

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

by Size

Up To 1"

1"-6"

7"-25"

26"-50"

51" and Above

by End Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

