Global Industrial Valve Market Report 2023: Growing Traction of Renewable Energy Sources Fuels the Sector

The global industrial valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during 2023-2030.
This report on global industrial valve market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global industrial valve market by segmenting the market based on product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the industrial valve market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising number of oil and gas (O&G) exploration activities
- Increasing energy demand
- Growing traction of renewable energy sources
Challenges
- Lack of standardized norms and governing policies
- Adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic on key end-user industries
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Gate Valve
- Globe Valve
- Butterfly Valve
- Ball Valve
- Check Valve
- Plug Valve
- Others
by Functionality
- On-Off/Isolation Valves
- Control Valves
by Material
- Steel
- Cast Iron
- Alloy Based
- Others
by Size
- Up To 1"
- 1"-6"
- 7"-25"
- 26"-50"
- 51" and Above
by End Use Industry
- Oil and Gas
- Power
- Pharmaceutical
- Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Chemical
- Food and Beverage
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
