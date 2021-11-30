Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Report 2021: Future Growth Potential Driven by the Shift Toward Sustainable Energy and Technology Enabled New Business Models

Nov 30, 2021, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is an analysis of the global industrial valves and actuators market. It also details the growth potential of this market in the short, medium, and long terms. There is also an in-depth coverage of the growth of valves in the green technology sector.
The vertical markets included in this study are oil and gas, chemicals, and Water and Wastewater (W&WW), power generation, mining, and others (includes pulp and paper, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, and marine industries).
As the valves market is mature, the publisher has highlighted valve applications in the green technology space and has also discussed growth opportunities for valves in upcoming technologies. Green technology comprises non-traditional energy sources used in various industries.
In this, hydropower, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), geothermal energy, energy from biofuels, natural-gas based power generation, energy from hydrogen, battery manufacturing, and water and wastewater treatment sources have been covered in detail.
Upcoming technological trends have widened the growth avenue of traditional equipment such as valves and actuators. Hence, growth opportunities in these technologies have also been covered.
The growth opportunities are
- 5G technology for efficient valve management
- Deep neural networks for improved valve monitoring
- Cobots for efficient valve manufacturing
- 3D printing (additive manufacturing) for valve manufacturing
- AI-based sensors for valve performance management
Companies Mentioned
- Baker Hughes
- Emerson Process Management
- Flowserve Corporation
- Neles (formerly Metso Flow Control)
Research Scope
The valves sub-products included in this study are
- Ball valve
- Butterfly valve
- Gate, globe, and check valve
- Plug valve
- Control valve
- Other valves (includes pressure relief valves, diaphragm valves)
The actuators sub-products included in this study are
- Hydraulic
- Pneumatic
- Electric
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Valves and Actuators Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
- Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in Green Technology, Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Green technology
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- SWOT Analysis of Key Participants
- Performance Analysis of Top 5 Participants
3. Industrial Valves and Actuators Market in Green Technology
- Industrial Valves and Actuators in Green Technology, List of Opportunities
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hydrogen Production
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Concentrated Solar Power Production (CSP)
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Geothermal Energy Production
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hydropower Production
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Biofuels Production
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Natural Gas Fired Power Generation
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Water and Wastewater Treatment
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Battery Manufacturing
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozioyp
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article