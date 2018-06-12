Global Industrial Valves Market 2017-2018 & Forecast to 2023

The global market for Industrial valve is driven by development in energy and manufacturing sector. Growth in industries related to power, oil & gas, chemicals, food and beverages, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metal etc. is the prime factor which drives the demand of industrial valves for process control application. Additionally, the demand of industrial valves in building and construction space is also rising.

According to the report, global Industrial Valve Market is primarily driven by increasing energy demand and industrial manufacturing activities in developed and emerging region. Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial valve Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Industrial valve Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Industrial Valve Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Industrial Valve Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Valve Type - Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug, Safety, Diaphragm, Others

Analysis By Technology - Manual Valve, Solenoid Valve, Control valve

Analysis By Size - Up to 1, 1.1- 6, 6.1- 25, 25.1- 50, Above 50

Analysis By End User Industry - Oil & Gas, Water & waste water, Power, Chemical & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis - Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Emerson electric corp, Crane Corporation, IMI Plc., METSO, VELAN, Spirax Sarco, Forbes Marshall

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Industrial Valves Outlook



5. Global Industrial Valves Market : Growth and Forecast



6. Global Industrial Valves Market - Segment Analysis



7. North America Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis



8. North America Industrial Valves Market: Country Analysis



9. Europe Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Industrial Valves Market:Country Analysis



11. Asia Pacific Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Industrial Valves Market:Country Analysis



13. Rest of World Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis



14. Market Dynamics



15 Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles



