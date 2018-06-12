Global Industrial Valves Market 2017-2018 & Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Valves Market - By Valve Type, By Technology, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial valve is driven by development in energy and manufacturing sector. Growth in industries related to power, oil & gas, chemicals, food and beverages, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metal etc. is the prime factor which drives the demand of industrial valves for process control application. Additionally, the demand of industrial valves in building and construction space is also rising.
According to the report, global Industrial Valve Market is primarily driven by increasing energy demand and industrial manufacturing activities in developed and emerging region. Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.
The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial valve Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Industrial valve Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Industrial Valve Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
- Industrial Valve Market - Sizing, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis By Valve Type - Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug, Safety, Diaphragm, Others
- Analysis By Technology - Manual Valve, Solenoid Valve, Control valve
- Analysis By Size - Up to 1, 1.1- 6, 6.1- 25, 25.1- 50, Above 50
- Analysis By End User Industry - Oil & Gas, Water & waste water, Power, Chemical & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges
- Market Trends
- Porter Five Force Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Company Analysis - Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Emerson electric corp, Crane Corporation, IMI Plc., METSO, VELAN, Spirax Sarco, Forbes Marshall
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Industrial Valves Outlook
5. Global Industrial Valves Market : Growth and Forecast
6. Global Industrial Valves Market - Segment Analysis
7. North America Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis
8. North America Industrial Valves Market: Country Analysis
9. Europe Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis
10. Europe Industrial Valves Market:Country Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis
12. Asia Pacific Industrial Valves Market:Country Analysis
13. Rest of World Industrial Valves Market: An Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
15 Competitive Landscape
16. Company Profiles
