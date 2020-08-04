Global Industrial Valves Market, By Valve Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Product, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Industrial Valves Market, By Valve Type (Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, RSV Gate Valve & Others), By Material Type (Steel, Alloy Based, Cast Iron & Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Refinery, Power Generation, Chemicals, Water & Others), By Product (Multi-Turn Valve, Quarter-Turn Valve & Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025





Global industrial valves market stood at around $ 66 billion in 2019, and is forecast to surpass $ 84 billion by 2025, on account of extensive use of industrial valves in oil & gas and power industries.Other factors expected to boost demand for industrial valves in the coming years include rising number of government initiatives towards wastewater treatment and providing clean water to the citizens, increasing number of commercial construction projects and replacement of aging water pipelines.



Moreover, growing focus on the development of high-performance smart valves is anticipated to drive global industrial valves market through 2025.



Technological advancements in the production of crude oil and natural gas from new offshore and onshore fields are being witnessed across the globe. Due to such advancements in the global oil & gas sector and rising investments in the construction of pipelines, demand for industrial valves from the oil & gas sector is expected to grow until 2025.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To define, classify and forecast the global industrial valves market on the basis of valve type, material type, product, application and regional distribution.

• To analyze and forecast global industrial valves market size.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value and volume, and on the basis of region by segmenting global industrial valves market into five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

• To analyze and forecast the market size for global industrial valves market with respect to key applications such as oil & gas, power generation, refinery, water, wastewater effluent, etc.

• To identify trends, drivers and challenges in the global industrial valves market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in the global industrial valves market.

Some of the major players operating in global industrial valves market include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Crane Co., CIRCOR International, Inc., CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION, IMI plc, MRC Global INC, Metso Corporation, Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., The Weir Group PLC, Velan Inc., ITT Inc., INVINCIBLE VALVES (PTY) LTD, Cameron International, L&T Valves Limited, A.C. VALVES CC, AINSWORTH ENGINEERING (PTY) LTD, AZ Amaturen Pty Ltd, Cobra Isca Pty Ltd, DUAL VALVES (PTY) LTD, eDart Slurry Valves Pty Ltd, MRC Global INC, Floval Pty Ltd , Ithuba Valves, Paltechnologies Pty Ltd, AVK Holdings SA Pty Ltd, RGR Technologies Pty Ltd, and Valco Group SA Pty Ltd., among others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of industrial valves providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include industrial valves providers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. The analyst also analyzed the product offerings and regional presence of major industrial valves providers across the globe.



The analyst calculated the size for global industrial valves market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different product types offered (globe valve, ball valve, butterfly valve, RSV gate valve, wedge gate valve, knife gate valve, check valve and diaphragm valve) was recorded and forecast for future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical data of industrial valves, globally in order to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, annual reports, government websites, press releases, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also reviewed by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Industrial valve manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Major industrial valve end users

• Trade associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial valves

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as industrial valves providers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global industrial valves market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Valve Type:

o Globe Valve

o Ball Valve

o Butterfly Valve

o RSV Gate Valve

o Wedge Gate Valve

o Knife Gate Valve

o Check Valve

o Automatic Control Valve

o Pinch Valve

o Diaphragm Valve

o Float Valve

o Air Valve

o Others

• Market, by Material Type:

o Steel

o Alloy Based

o Cast Iron

o Cryogenic

o Others

• Market, by Application:

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation

o Refinery

o Water

o Wastewater Effluent

o Chemicals

o Agriculture

o Mining

o Others

• Market, by Product:

o Multi-Turn Valve

o Quarter-Turn Valve

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Russia

• Germany

• Italy

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Iran

• Nigeria

• Egypt

• Kuwait

• Angola

• South Africa

• Morocco

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

o South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Venezuela

• Rest of South America



Competitive Landscape



Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 30 players on the basis of market share.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the industrial valves market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

• 5 more players in the global market.



