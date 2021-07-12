Global Industrial Valves Market Report 2021

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Valves Market, By Valve Type (Globe Valve, Ball valve, Butterfly valve, RSV Gate Valve, Wedge Gate Valve, Check Valve, Diaphragm Valve & Others), By Material Type, By Application, By Product, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Valves Market stood at around USD65 billion in 2019, and is forecast to surpass USD80 billion by 2025, on account of extensive use of industrial valves in oil & gas and power industries.

Other factors expected to boost the demand for industrial valves in the coming years include rising number of government initiatives towards wastewater treatment and providing clean water to the citizens, increasing number of commercial construction projects and replacement of aging water pipelines. Moreover, growing focus on the development of high-performance smart valves is anticipated to thrive the Global Industrial Valves Market through 2025.



On the basis of application, the industrial valves market is segmented into oil & gas, refinery, chemical, water, wastewater effluent, power generation, agriculture, mining and others. In 2019, oil & gas segment accounted for the largest market share as these sectors require valves for controlling flow rates, protect equipment, and guide and direct the refining process of crude oil. Apart from these, the growing production of oil and gas fuel has contributed to the increased usage of industrial valves.



In the type segment, the Global Industrial Valves Market was dominated by globe valves in 2019, owing to features such as low resistance to fluid flow and superior sealing capabilities.



In terms of region, the Global Industrial Valves Market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific dominated the Global Industrial Valves Market with a market share of around 37% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position during forecast period as well.



This growth can be attributed to the growing industrial activities across the countries in Asia-Pacific region, such as growing number of oil and gas, chemical, water and many other manufacturing plants.

Also, increasing construction activities and booming consumption of chemicals are anticipated to positively impact industrial valves market in the Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, growing construction of new nuclear power stations and capacity expansions in petroleum refining plants are also expected to drive the demand for industrial valves across the region.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Report Scope:



Market, by Valve Type:

Globe Valve

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

RSV Gate Valve

Wedge Gate Valve

Knife Gate Valve

Check Valve

Automatic Control Valve

Pinch Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Float Valve

Air Valve

Others

Market, by Material Type:

Steel

Alloy Based

Cast Iron

Cryogenic

Others

Market, by Application:

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Refinery

Water

Wastewater Effluent

Chemicals

Agriculture

Mining

Others

Market, by Product:

Multi-Turn Valve

Quarter-Turn Valve

Others

Market, by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

Italy

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Nigeria

Egypt

Kuwait

Angola

South Africa

Morocco

Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil

Argentina

Venezuela

Rest of South America

