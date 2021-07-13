Global Industrial Valves Markets 2021-2027 - Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth
DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$73.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.
Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Butterfly Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Industrial Valves market.
Check Valves Segment to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026
Check valves are ideal even for such applications where different gases are made to flow through a single pipeline. There are different basic designs available, which include swing check valves, lift or piston check valves, dual flap check valves, and air check valves. In the global Check Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- An Introduction to Industrial Valves
- Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
- Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
- Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
- Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Product Segment Analysis
- Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment
- Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category
- Sustained Demand for Check Valves
- Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction
- Slowing Demand for Gate Valves
- Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains
- Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category
- Safety Valves: Niche Segment
- Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion
- Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for Industrial Valves Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace
- Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time
- Consolidation Gathers Steam
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 365 Featured)
- AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)
- Anvil International (USA)
- Baker Hughes Company (USA)
- Cameron (USA)
- Crane Co. (USA)
- Barksdale, Inc. (USA)
- CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)
- Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
- Flowserve Corp. (USA)
- Ham-Let Group (Israel)
- IMI Critical Engineering (UK)
- ITT Engineered Valves (USA)
- KITZ Corp. (Japan)
- KSB AG (Germany)
- SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)
- The Weir Group PLC (UK)
- Velan, Inc. (Canada)
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs Up Demand for Industrial Valves
- Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market Expansion
- Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector
- Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust Opportunities
- Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
- Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well
- Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector
- Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand
- Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
- Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Need for Valves
- Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
- Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends for Valves
- Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron & Steel Industry
- Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment
- Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments
- Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
- Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth
- Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves
- Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth
- Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities
- Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant
- Thermostatic Valves Make Gains
- Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion
- Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
- Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product Design & Efficiency
- Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology
- Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions
- A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types
- Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves Market: An Overview
- List of Specifications Considered for International Standards Accreditation
- Issues & Challenges
- Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of Certifications
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
- High Fabrication Costs
- Volatile Oil Prices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- The United States: Major Market for Industrial Valves
- Surging Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Rev Up Demand
- CANADA
- Pipeline Programs Favor Growth
- CHINA
- China: Major Consumer of Industrial Valves
- Infrastructure Investments Favor Market Expansion
- Oil & Gas Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical
- Electric Power Industry Propels Overall Demand
- Renewed Emphasis on Nuclear Power Plants Fuels Demand for Nuclear Reactor Valves
- Outshining Standard Valves, Automatic Valves Gain Traction
- Competitive Scenario
- Chinese Industrial Valves Market: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace
- Imports Continue to Deter Prospects of Domestic Manufacturers
- EUROPE
- Emphasis on Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks Augurs Well
- Regulatory Compliance to Trigger Growth
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: A Brief Overview
- INDIA
- India: A Lucrative Market
- Growing Automation Investments Steer Demand
- Intelligent Valves Make a Cut
- Expansion of Natural Gas Network to Benefit Industrial Valves Market
- COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
- A Fragmented Marketplace
- A Note on Leading Players
- Small Scale Manufacturers Expand Capacities
- Growing Opportunities in Foreign Markets
- MEXICO
- Robust Opportunities for Industrial Valves Market
- MIDDLE EAST
- Middle East: Increasing Demand for Industrial Valves
- Opportunities Rife in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector
- AFRICA
- South Africa: Prominent Consumer of Industrial Valves
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 365
