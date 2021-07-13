Global Industrial Valves Markets 2021-2027 - Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$73.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.

Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Butterfly Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Industrial Valves market.

Check Valves Segment to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026

Check valves are ideal even for such applications where different gases are made to flow through a single pipeline. There are different basic designs available, which include swing check valves, lift or piston check valves, dual flap check valves, and air check valves. In the global Check Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Industrial Valves

Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics

Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries

Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve

Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment

Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category

Sustained Demand for Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction

Slowing Demand for Gate Valves

Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains

Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category

Safety Valves: Niche Segment

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion

Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for Industrial Valves Market

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 365 Featured)

AVK Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Anvil International ( USA )

) Baker Hughes Company ( USA )

) Cameron ( USA )

) Crane Co. (USA)

Barksdale, Inc. ( USA )

) CRANE ChemPharma & Energy ( USA )

) Crane Nuclear, Inc. ( USA )

) Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Flowserve Corp. ( USA )

) Ham-Let Group ( Israel )

) IMI Critical Engineering (UK)

ITT Engineered Valves ( USA )

) KITZ Corp. ( Japan )

) KSB AG ( Germany )

) SPX Flow, Inc. ( USA )

) The Weir Group PLC (UK)

Velan, Inc. ( Canada )

) Watts Water Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs Up Demand for Industrial Valves

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector

Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust Opportunities

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well

Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives Need for Valves

Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends for Valves

Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron & Steel Industry

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves

Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth

Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities

Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant

Thermostatic Valves Make Gains

Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion

Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product Design & Efficiency

Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology

Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions

A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types

Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves Market: An Overview

List of Specifications Considered for International Standards Accreditation

Issues & Challenges

Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of Certifications

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

High Fabrication Costs

Volatile Oil Prices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States : Major Market for Industrial Valves

: for Industrial Valves Surging Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Rev Up Demand

CANADA

Pipeline Programs Favor Growth

CHINA

China : Major Consumer of Industrial Valves

: Major Consumer of Industrial Valves Infrastructure Investments Favor Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Electric Power Industry Propels Overall Demand

Renewed Emphasis on Nuclear Power Plants Fuels Demand for Nuclear Reactor Valves

Outshining Standard Valves, Automatic Valves Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario

Chinese Industrial Valves Market: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Imports Continue to Deter Prospects of Domestic Manufacturers

EUROPE

Emphasis on Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks Augurs Well

Regulatory Compliance to Trigger Growth

ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Valves Market in Asia-Pacific : A Brief Overview

: A Brief Overview INDIA

India : A Lucrative Market

: A Lucrative Market Growing Automation Investments Steer Demand

Intelligent Valves Make a Cut

Expansion of Natural Gas Network to Benefit Industrial Valves Market

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

A Fragmented Marketplace

A Note on Leading Players

Small Scale Manufacturers Expand Capacities

Growing Opportunities in Foreign Markets

MEXICO

Robust Opportunities for Industrial Valves Market

MIDDLE EAST

Middle East : Increasing Demand for Industrial Valves

: Increasing Demand for Industrial Valves Opportunities Rife in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector

AFRICA

South Africa : Prominent Consumer of Industrial Valves

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 365

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxzoqn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

