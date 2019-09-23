Global Industrial Vehicles Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Vehicles market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.



2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Internal Combustion Engine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.7 Billion by the year 2025, Internal Combustion Engine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$232.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Internal Combustion Engine will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Anhui HeLi Co., Ltd. (China); Crown Equipment Corporation (USA); Hangcha Group Co., Ltd. (China); Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (USA); Jungheinrich AG (Germany); KION Group AG (Germany); Konecranes (Finland); Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd. (Japan); Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Vehicles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Global Competitor

Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019

& 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Vehicles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Industrial Vehicles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cargo (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Cargo (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Cargo (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Vehicles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Market Share Analysis

(in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Industrial Vehicles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United States by

Drive Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Industrial Vehicles Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review

by Drive Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Industrial Vehicles Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Industrial Vehicles Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Vehicles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: Industrial Vehicles Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Chinese Industrial Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Vehicles Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Internal Combustion Engine (Drive Type) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Battery-Operated (Drive Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Gas-Powered (Drive Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in

%) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Industrial Vehicles Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Industrial Vehicles Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 47: Industrial Vehicles Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Industrial Vehicles Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Industrial Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Industrial Vehicles Market in France by Drive Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Industrial Vehicles Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Industrial Vehicles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Industrial Vehicles Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Italian Industrial Vehicles Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Industrial Vehicles Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Vehicles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Industrial Vehicles Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 78: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review by

Drive Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Industrial Vehicles Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Industrial Vehicles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Industrial Vehicles Market in Russia by Drive Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Industrial Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Industrial Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 100: Industrial Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific by Drive

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Industrial Vehicles Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Industrial Vehicles Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Industrial Vehicles Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Industrial Vehicles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Industrial Vehicles Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 111: Indian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Indian Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review by

Drive Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Industrial Vehicles Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Industrial Vehicles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Industrial Vehicles Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Vehicles:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Vehicles Market

Share Analysis by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Industrial Vehicles Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 137: Industrial Vehicles Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Industrial Vehicles Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Industrial Vehicles Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Industrial Vehicles Market in Brazil by Drive Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis

by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Industrial Vehicles Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Industrial Vehicles Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Industrial Vehicles Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Industrial Vehicles Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Vehicles Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Latin America

by Drive Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Industrial Vehicles Market

Share Breakdown by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Industrial Vehicles Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: Industrial Vehicles Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Industrial Vehicles Historic Market

by Drive Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Industrial Vehicles Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drive Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Vehicles in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Iranian Industrial Vehicles Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Industrial Vehicles: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 173: Industrial Vehicles Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 176: Industrial Vehicles Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Industrial Vehicles Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Drive Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Vehicles in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Industrial Vehicles Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Industrial Vehicles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drive Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Industrial Vehicles Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Vehicles Market by Drive

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Industrial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Industrial Vehicles Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Drive Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Industrial Vehicles Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Drive Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Vehicles Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Industrial Vehicles Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Industrial Vehicles Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Industrial Vehicles Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Industrial Vehicles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drive Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Industrial Vehicles Market in Africa by Drive Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Industrial Vehicles Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

ANHUI HELI

CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION

HANGCHA GROUP

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING

JUNGHEINRICH AG

KION GROUP AG

MITSUBISHI NICHIYU FORKLIFT

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

