Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in Growing Industrialization & Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Type (Coagulants, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants), End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Mining, Chemical) and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of industrial wastewater treatment is estimated at USD 11.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2024.

This growth is attributed to stringent regulations concerning the emission and treatment of industrial wastes and depleting freshwater resources. However, the shifting demand of end-use industries toward the advanced and environment-friendly water treatment technologies is hampering the market growth. On the other hand, growing industrialization resulting from population explosion is expected to leverage new growth opportunities for chemical manufacturers in the industrial wastewater market.



The biocides & disinfectants type to be the largest segment of the industrial wastewater treatment market.



Based on type, biocides & disinfectants is estimated to be the largest type of industrial wastewater treatment during the forecast period. The demand for biocides and disinfectants is comparatively higher owing to their high requirement in wastewater treatment applications of all the major end-use industries considered in the study. Biocides are directly related to human physiology and have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides and disinfectants in the industrial wastewater treatment market.



The power generation end-use industry is projected to register high CAGR during the forecast period.



Power generation is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing population and urbanization along with changing lifestyle have resulted in increasing per capita power consumption. It has fueled the demand for the electricity across the globe, which in turn has increased the demand for the water treatment chemicals in the power generation industry. Moreover, the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) mandate in power generation industry plays a major role in enhancing wastewater treatment chemical consumption in this industry.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing industrial wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.



The APAC industrial wastewater treatment market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high demand from the food & beverage, chemical, power generation, and mining end-use industries. Moreover, the demand for chemical used in industrial wastewater treatment is high in developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. The growing urbanization and industrialization are leading to the increased demand for potable water, which, in turn, is boosting the APAC industrial wastewater treatment market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Concerning the Emission and Treatment of Industrial Wastes

5.2.1.2 Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shifting Demand Toward Alternative Water Treatment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations

5.2.3.2 Growing Industrialization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Eco-Friendly Formulations and Copying of Patents

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coagulants

6.2.1 Turbidity Removing Property is Driving the Demand for Coagulants

6.2.2 Organic Coagulants

6.2.2.1 Polyamine

6.2.2.2 Polydadmac

6.2.3 Inorganic Coagulants

6.2.3.1 Aluminum Sulfate

6.2.3.2 Polyaluminum Chloride

6.2.3.3 Ferric Chloride

6.2.3.4 Others

6.3 Flocculants

6.3.1 Good Sediment Removal Property of Flocculants is Fueling the Market

6.3.1.1 Anionic Flocculants

6.3.1.2 Cationic Flocculants

6.3.1.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants

6.3.1.4 Amphoteric Flocculants

6.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.4.1 Corrosion Inhibitors Have Wide Use in Different End-Use Industries

6.4.1.1 Anodic Inhibitors

6.4.1.2 Cathodic Inhibitors

6.4.1.3 Mixed Inhibitors

6.4.1.4 Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors

6.5 Scale Inhibitors

6.5.1 The Ability to Hamper the Growth of Scales is Boosting the Scale Inhibitors Demand

6.5.1.1 Phosphonates

6.5.1.2 Carboxylates/Acrylic

6.5.1.3 Others

6.6 Biocides & Disinfectants

6.6.1 The Ability of Biocides & Disinfectants to Kill and Hinder the Growth of Microorganisms is Driving the Demand

6.6.1.1 Oxidizing

6.6.1.2 Non-Oxidizing

6.6.1.3 Disinfectants

6.7 Chelating Agents

6.7.1 Heavy Metal Removal and Scale Removal Properties of Chelating Agents are Expected to Boost This Segment of the Market

6.8 Anti-Foaming Agents

6.8.1 Foam Prevention Ability of Anti-Foaming Agents is Likely to Drive the Market

6.9 Ph Stabilizers

6.9.1 Potential to Maintain Ph Level in Wastewater is Propelling the Demand for Ph Stabilizers

6.10 Others



7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Power Generation

7.2.1 Stringent Norms for Discharging Wastewater are Likely to Drive the Demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.3.1 Water Scarcity, Along With Other Critical Factors, is Expected to Drive the Market in This Segment

7.4 Mining

7.4.1 The Necessity to Reduce Corrosion and Scale Formation is Driving the Demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

7.5 Chemical

7.5.1 Rising Concerns Associated With Water Pollution are Fueling the Market Growth

7.6 Food & Beverage

7.6.1 The Requirement of Water Recycling is Expected to Boost the Demand for Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals

7.7 Others



8 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.3 Ranking of Key Players

9.3.1 Ecolab

9.3.2 Suez

9.3.3 Kemira OYJ

9.3.4 SNF Floerger

9.3.5 Solenis

9.4 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles



Accepta

Aries Chemical

Bauminas Quimica

Buckman Laboratories

Dorf Ketal

Ecolab

Feralco Group

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Holland Company Inc.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Ixom

Kemira OYJ

Kronos Ecochem

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lenntech

MCC Chemicals

SNF Floerger

Solenis

Suez

Thermax

