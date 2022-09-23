Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach $93.27 Billion by 2030 with a 6.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market By End-use By Application, By Process, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market size is expected to reach USD 93.27 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report.



The need for efficient wastewater treatment solutions to comply with stringent government regulations is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced technologies. The industry is turning toward on-site and decentralized wastewater treatment solutions to conserve water and reduce the cost of effluent disposal.



Increasing awareness of the benefits of wastewater treatment, such as reducing environmental pollution and conserving water resources, is projected to drive the growth of the wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives to promote wastewater treatment are expected to fuel the demand for wastewater treatment during the forecast period.



On January 17, 2022 , Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a Tokyo -based leading manufacturer, and provider of products and services in water treatment chemicals and water treatment facilities, announced that their KR-FM resin has recently been adopted in North America as part of its efforts to assist customers in improving production efficiency and product quality in order to advance industrial production technologies. The KR-FM resin is a functional material designed for high purity ultrapure water production and yield improvement in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a -based leading manufacturer, and provider of products and services in water treatment chemicals and water treatment facilities, announced that their KR-FM resin has recently been adopted in as part of its efforts to assist customers in improving production efficiency and product quality in order to advance industrial production technologies. The KR-FM resin is a functional material designed for high purity ultrapure water production and yield improvement in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing. The market is bifurcated into physical, chemical, biological, and other treatment processes based on technology. Of these, the biological process segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the advantages it offers such as lower sludge production, higher removal efficiency, and suitability for treating a range of wastewater.

The market is divided into municipal, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, chemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other end-users. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations regarding wastewater discharge from food processing units.

Adsorption segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the heart of adsorption process is the sorbent material, which must be able to selectively remove the target contaminants from water while not interacting with other constituents present and without being degraded itself during the process. The increase in demand for these products across a range of industries including food & beverages, textile, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals is projected to propel growth of the adsorption segment.

The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. RO method of wastewater treatment is used in various industries such as power generation, pharmaceuticals, petrochemical & oil refineries, and municipalities to treat water for drinking or other purposes. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries of Asia Pacific is a key factor driving growth of the RO segment.

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented industrial wastewater treatment market based on method, equipment type, industry, and region:End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Chemical & Petrochemical

Healthcare

Poultry & Agriculture

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Biological

Sludge Treatment

Filtration

Demineralization

Disinfection

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ultrafiltration Systems

Vacuum Evaporation and Distillation

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Paper Bed Filters

Solid Bowl Centrifuges

Tramp Oil Separators

Vacuum Filters

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Veolia

Xylem.

Suez

Ecolab

3M

DuPont

Pentair

Dow

United Utilities Group PLC

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

