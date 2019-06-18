Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market Report 2019-2024 - Increasing Environmental Regulations / Initiatives of Zero Liquid Discharge/ Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market by Service Type (Design, Installation, Operations, Maintenance), Treatment Method (Filtration, Disinfection, Desalination), End User (Power, Oil & Gas, Pulp & Paper), Region - Global Forecast To 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market is Projected to Reach USD 28.0 Billion by 2024 from an Estimated USD 20.8 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1%

This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in the power generation sector, water-intensive processes in the oil & gas, textile, and pulp & paper industries, and increasing rate of industrialization and urbanization. However, the fact that wastewater treatment is a very costly process and involves a huge amount of capital investment acts as the only major threat to this industry.

The operation & process control segment is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024

The operation & process control segment, by service type, is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, as this is the main process that generates industrial wastewater. The processes involved in an industry mostly determine the quality and quantity of wastewater generated.

Thus, if the process optimization happens actively and accurately, the requirement for maintenance & repair services of plants and related equipment would be minimized. Thus, the requirement for the maintenance & repair services segment would be comparatively lesser compared to the operation & process control segment during the forecast period.



The filtration segment, by treatment method, is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024



The desalination segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment, and the filtration segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because filtration consists of UV filtration, which is a costly process compared to Chlorine and Ozone processes. Chlorine and Ozone processes are fairly cost intensive, which, in turn, increases the cost of filtration.



Filtration plays an important role in the natural treatment of industrial wastewater treatment as it is a basic treatment method. Wastewater, which has been softened or treated through iron and manganese oxidation, requires filtration to remove floc created by coagulation or oxidation processes. Since industrial wastewater is subject to numerous dissolved particles and chemical salts and does not undergo natural filtration, it must be filtered to remove particles and impurities. Such properties of filtration ensure that filtration would be the most effective and cost-intensive treatment process in the coming time.



Asia Pacific: The largest industrial wastewater treatment service market



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest industrial wastewater treatment service market by 2024. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among the major countries that are considered as the main industrial center points generating a large amount of industrial wastewater. Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development.



Also, the growth of the power generation sector in this region results in an increase in the wastewater generated, which, in turn, results in an increase in the industrial wastewater treatment service market. The pulp & paper industry in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India is growing at a humongous rate, thereby driving the industrial wastewater treatment service market.



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Wastewater Service Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Region

4.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type

4.4 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Treatment Method

4.5 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Initiatives of Zero Liquid Discharge

5.2.1.3 Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Enormously High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization in the Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Adopting A More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse

5.2.3.3 Proper Environmental Management Will Help Curb Risks of Environmental Noncompliance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Required Techno-Commercial Awareness



6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 By Service Type

6.2.1 Design & Engineering Consulting

6.2.1.1 Design & Engineering Consulting Service Determines the Lifelong Performance of the Treatment Unit

6.2.2 Building & Installation

6.2.2.1 Correct Installation is the Core for Smooth Operations in Future

6.2.3 Operation & Process Control

6.2.3.1 Quality and Quantity of Wastewater Generated Depends Largely on the Optimization of Processes

6.2.4 Maintenance & Repair

6.2.4.1 Preventive, Corrective, and Predictive Maintenance Make Up This Segment

6.2.5 Others



7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Treatment Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Filtration

7.2.1 Filtration Forms the Basic and Cost-Intensive Treatment Process

7.3 Disinfection

7.3.1 Uv Disinfection is the Most Cost-Intensive Form of Disinfection

7.4 Desalination

7.4.1 Desalination is the Most Effective Process to Bring Down the Tds Content

7.5 Testing

7.5.1 Testing Helps in Determining the Composition of Wastewater



8 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power Generation

8.2.1 With Huge Amount of Investment, This Segment is Expected to Grow Massively

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.3.1 Operations in Downstream Segment Would Require Extensive Wastewater Treatment

8.4 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

8.4.1 Stringent Regulations Require Proper Treatment of Wastewater Generated By This Segment

8.5 Pulp & Paper

8.5.1 The Pulping Process in This Segment is Hugely Water Intensive and Generates Massive Amount of Wastewater

8.6 Metals & Mining

8.6.1 The Wastewater Generated in This Segment has Enormous Tds

8.7 Others



9 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2017

10.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.4.2 New Product Launches

10.4.3 Investments & Expansions

10.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Veolia

11.2 SUEZ

11.3 Xylem

11.4 Ecolab

11.5 Thermax Group

11.6 Pentair

11.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

11.8 WOG Group

11.9 Golder Associates

11.10 SWA Water Holdings

11.11 Aries Chemical

11.12 Terrapure Environmental

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nip6s





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

