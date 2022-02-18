Global Industrial Wearables Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Smart Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 Trends Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Wearables Market (2021-2026) by Device Type, Component Type, Industry Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Wearables Market is estimated to be USD 2.0 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25%.



Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the Global Industrial Wearables Market is many industries are using AR and VR due to increasing interest in adopting and utilizing AR and VR technology. The companies are especially using AR and VR in the production and training domain.

As AR glasses facilitate real-time remote assistance to workers, which helps the industries boost productivity, ensure quality, and improve customer satisfaction, growing requirements for effective communications and a collaborative working environment will fuel the market's growth. Additionally, industries' technological advancement and automation in manufacturing plants help drive the market's growth.



On the other hand, issues and concerns related to data security and privacy will hamper the market's growth. Furthermore, the lack of skills and expertise required for managing and handling connected devices is a challenge that can negatively affect the market in the future. Moreover, the growing importance of wearables in warehouse solutions, rising industrial trend 4.0, and growing demand for smart manufacturing will create opportunities for the market to grow.



The Global Industrial Wearables Market is segmented based on Device Type, Component Type, Industry Type, and Geography.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Apple, Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Google LLC, Honeywell International, Inc, Magic Leap, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, Samsung Electric Co Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation and Vuzix, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



