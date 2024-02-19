Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Shift towards IIoT Drives Significance of Digital Weighing Technology

19 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Weighing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Industrial Weighing Equipment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $625.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$625.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$575.1 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Industrial Weighing Equipment: Crucial Role in Ensuring Precision, Control and Efficiency in Diverse Industries
- An Introduction to Industrial Weighing Equipment
- Load Cells: Core Component of Weighing Instruments
- Types of Industrial Weighing Equipment
- Floor Scales
- Bench Scales
- Continuous Weigh Feeders
- Continuous Weighing Equipment
- Check-Weighing Scales
- Precision Balances
- Transportation Scales
- Electronic Weigh Scales
- Factors Impacting Performance of Industrial Weighing Scales
- Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in the Market
- Manufacturing Remains the Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing Equipment Market
- Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Equipment Market
- Automation, Digitization and Intelligent Weighing
- Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam
- Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial Applications
- Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption
- Integration of IoT and Smart Scales
- Advent of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment
- Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter
- Dynamic Scales with New Functions
- Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports
- Loaders with Weighing Technology
- Field-oriented Scales
- Potential for Analytics and Big Data in Weighing
- Blockchain Technology's Emerging Role in Weighing
- Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Scales
- Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise amid the Automation Trend in Industries
- Digital Technology Proves Beneficial for Weighing Service Providers
- Importance of Automated Weighing Equipment in Streamlining Tasks
- Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions
- Shift towards IIoT Drives Significance of Digital Weighing Technology
- Potential of IIoT for Industrial Weighing Equipment
- Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into Intelligent Systems
- AI-Ready Weighbridge for Waste and Recycling Applications
- Waste Reduction through Weighing Equipment Gives Thrust to Lean Manufacturing
- Mobile Weighing Emerges to Address Need for Faster Transportation & Logistics
- Technology Advancements in Industrial Weighing Machines to Spur Growth
- Select Innovations in Industrial Weighing Equipment
- Weighing Technology Advances Augur Well for the Market
- Developments in Load Cell Technology Influence Weighing Machinery
- USB Load Cells Come to Fore
- Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications
- Resistance Strain Gauge Load Cells Undergo Major Advances with Development Trends
- Common Issues Facing Load Cells
- Industrial Weighing Scales Bulk up Attention across Diverse Domains
- Transportation & Logistics Emerges as a Key Driver of Demand Growth
- International Trade Volumes: An Indicator of Potential Opportunities
- Scales for Weighing Truckloads: An Overview
- Lift Truck Scales for Logistics and Shipping Operations
- Potential Opportunities for On-Board Vehicle Weighing Systems
- E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales
- Weighing Systems Improve Efficiency of Mining Operations
- Industrial Weighing Scales Critical in Mining Operations
- Metal Industries Rely on Weighing Equipment to Streamline Production Cycle
- Growing Significance of Weighing Instruments in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Chemical Processing: Weighing Machinery Plays Critical Role in Maintaining Standard Weight Configurations
- Construction Material Manufacturers Rely on Weighing Equipment across Various Production Stages
- Food Industry Witnesses Rise in Adoption of Digital Weighing Technology
- Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers
- Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry
- Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers
- Weighing Equipment Gain Precedence in Textile Sector
- Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Look to Leverage Proficiency of Weighing Equipment
- Regulations to Drive Weighing Equipment Demand in Waste Management Industry
- Maintenance of Truck Scales: A Challenging Task
- Industrial Truck Scales: Focus on Key Issues
- Growing Importance of Weighing Equipment for Recycling Industry
- Weighing Equipment Remains Crucial Component of Agriculture & Farming Industry
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Electronic Weighing Equipment
- Check Weighing Machines Market: Poised for Growth
- Rising Prominence of Floor Scales in Industrial Weighing Equipment Industry
- Growing Importance of Checkweighers in Industrial Production Lines
- Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications
- Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
- Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future
- Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity
- Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher
- Weighing and Controlling Foreign Objects in Demanding Environments
- Replacement Demand to Support Market Growth
- Regulatory Guidelines to Influence Market Prospects
- Challenges Facing Industrial Weighing Equipment Market
Share this article