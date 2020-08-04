Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Industry
Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2027
Aug 04, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$706.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Level Transmitters segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $799.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Industrial Wireless Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$799.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$795.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Pressure Transmitters Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
In the global Pressure Transmitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$512.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$919.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$591.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ascom Holding AG
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Emerson Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Inovonics
- Keri Systems, Inc.
- OleumTech Corporation
- Omega Engineering, Inc.
- Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
- RS Hydro
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens Corporation
- Suntor Electronic Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Wireless Transmitter Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: General Purpose (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: General Purpose (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: General Purpose (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Level Transmitters (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Level Transmitters (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Level Transmitters (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Pressure Transmitters (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Temperature Transmitters (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Flow Transmitters (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Flow Transmitters (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Flow Transmitters (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Tank Gauging Transmitters (Segment) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Segments (Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Segments (Segment) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Automation (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chemical/Petrochemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Energy and Power (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Energy and Power (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Energy and Power (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Industrial Wireless Transmitters Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 45: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Industrial Wireless Transmitters
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Wireless Transmitter Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Industrial Wireless Transmitters
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 110: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 112: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 113: Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of World Industrial Wireless Transmitters
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker