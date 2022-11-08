Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

News provided by

Reportlinker

Nov 08, 2022, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:

Whatâ€™s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN


Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pressure Transmitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the General Purpose segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR

The Industrial Wireless Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$812.6 Million by the year 2027.



Level Transmitters Segment to Record 6% CAGR

In the global Level Transmitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$484.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$702.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
Ascom Holding AG
Eaton Corporation PLC
Emerson Electric Company
Honeywell International, Inc.
Inovonics Wireless Corporation.
Keri Systems, Inc.
OleumTech
Omega Engineering, Inc.
PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Industrial Wireless Transmitters - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water &
Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater Treatment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Pressure Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Transmitters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for General Purpose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Level Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Level Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Level Transmitters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Temperature Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Temperature Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flow
Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Flow Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Flow Transmitters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tank
Gauging Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Tank Gauging Transmitters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Tank Gauging
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Industrial Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Automation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Food & Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical / Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Chemical / Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical /
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: UK Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Also from this source

Global Industrial Metrology Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027...

Global Magnetic Sensors Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics