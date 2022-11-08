Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Wireless Transmitters estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pressure Transmitters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the General Purpose segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Industrial Wireless Transmitters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$812.6 Million by the year 2027.
Level Transmitters Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Level Transmitters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$484.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$702.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
Ascom Holding AG
Eaton Corporation PLC
Emerson Electric Company
Honeywell International, Inc.
Inovonics Wireless Corporation.
Keri Systems, Inc.
OleumTech
Omega Engineering, Inc.
PHOENIX CONTACT GmbH & Co. KG
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Industrial Wireless Transmitters - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water &
Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater Treatment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Pressure Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Transmitters
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Purpose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for General Purpose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Level Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Level Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Level Transmitters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Temperature Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Temperature Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Temperature
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flow
Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Flow Transmitters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Flow Transmitters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tank
Gauging Transmitters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Tank Gauging Transmitters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Tank Gauging
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Industrial Automation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Automation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Food & Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical / Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Chemical / Petrochemicals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical /
Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose,
Level Transmitters, Temperature Transmitters, Flow
Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters,
Temperature Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging
Transmitters and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Wireless Transmitters Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial
Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical /
Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment
and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK Historic Review for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Industrial Automation, Aerospace &
Defense, Food & Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy &
Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Wireless
Transmitters by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Food &
Agriculture, Chemical / Petrochemicals, Energy & Power, Water &
Wastewater Treatment and Other Verticals for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Wireless Transmitters by Type - Pressure
Transmitters, General Purpose, Level Transmitters, Temperature
Transmitters, Flow Transmitters, Tank Gauging Transmitters and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899733/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article