Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $816.3 Million by 2026 - Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach US$816.3 Million by the Year 2026

The global market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$563.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$816.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is spurred by shift from conventional film-based systems to the innovative and highly advanced digital systems. Industries such as automotive and aerospace, with their high image quality requirements are among the important end-users of high-resolution industrial X-ray inspection systems.

The deep sea oil and gas industry basically relies on dependable equipment for carrying out safe and uninterrupted operations. NDT equipment therefore has achieved critical importance in the oil & gas industry, while creating opportunities for X-ray inspection equipment.

Regulatory and consumer demand for safe and premium quality food products, is driving food producers to adopt inspection systems in their production lines to identify defective items. X-ray systems are of particular importance to this industry due to their ability to detect contaminants in food, packaged in metal containers or foil. In post-COVID-19 environment, demand for X-ray inspection devices is likely to revive and remain steady owing to anticipated influx of newer applications as well as progressive developments across various technological aspects.



Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$698.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market. CT and DR, the prominent digital X-ray technologies, are witnessing strong demand due to the unique advantages they provide over conventional systems.

Quicker image acquisition and processing, higher resolution, ease-of-use and greater throughput are the primary features that are intensifying appeal of these systems. At present, film radiography dominates the installed base in emerging markets as film radiography requires low capital investment.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide In 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial X-Ray Detection Systems

An Introduction to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems

Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term Outlook Remains Optimistic

Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth

A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Systems Continue to Expand Market Footprint, Cannibalizing the Share of Film-Based Systems

End-use Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - A Conceptual Overview

Components and Classification of X-Ray System

Process of Image Generation and Identification of Contaminants

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 102 Featured)

3DX-RAY Ltd.

Anritsu Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

Carl Zeiss X-ray Technologies

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Minebea Intec GmbH

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson Corporation

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation

Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited

VJ Group, Inc.

YXLON International GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Technologies

Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil and Gas Industry in 2021

Shift Towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray Systems in Aerospace Industry

Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Applications

With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry, X-Ray Systems See Massive Decline in Aerospace Demand

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Future of Aerospace Industry

Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems

Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA

Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray Systems

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer

COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor & Factory Operations

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry

Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers

Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food Industry

X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging Design Challenges

Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry Underpin Market Expansion

Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and Functional Testing of Electronic Systems

Automated X-ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT Inspection Lines

Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection Standard for Tire Industry

Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand

Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue

X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening Infrastructure

X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New Level

Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions

Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy Trajectory

Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities

Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray Inspection

Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

Select Innovations & Advancements

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

