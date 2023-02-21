Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $220 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

Feb 21, 2023, 17:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$652.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$916 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
- Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial X-Ray Detection Systems
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Competitive Scenario
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 102 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- A Prelude to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems
- Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market Looks Ahead at Exciting Times & Busier Days
- Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth
- A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market
- Stringent Asset Safety Regulations Augur Well for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market
- Pandemic Interrupts Swift Trajectory of the Market
- Regional Market Analysis
- Digital Systems Continue to Expand Market Footprint, Cannibalizing the Share of Film-Based Systems
- Analysis by Application
- Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - A Conceptual Overview
- Components and Classification of X-Ray System
- Process of Image Generation and Identification of Contaminants
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 105 Featured)
- 3DX-RAY Ltd.
- Anritsu Corporation
- Baker Hughes Company
- Carl Zeiss X-ray Technologies
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Minebea Intec GmbH
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Nordson Corporation
- North Star Imaging, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation
- Vision Medicaid Equipments Private Limited
- VJ Group, Inc.
- YXLON International GmbH
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market: Key Trending Growth Drivers
- X-Ray Inspection Devices for Oil & Gas Industry Driving Market Demand
- X-Ray Computed Tomography Holds Key Role in Makeover of Oil & Gas Industry
- Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Benefits Market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Technologies
- Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Oil and Gas is Facing the Challenge of Transformation
- Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray Systems
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
- Shift Towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray Systems in Aerospace Industry
- Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection in Aerospace Applications
- X-Ray Inspection Entails Blue-Sky Possibilities for Aerospace Industry
- Improvements in X-Ray Inspection Method
- With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry, X-Ray Systems See Massive Decline in Aerospace Vertical
- Future of Aerospace Industry
- Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems
- Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA
- Space Programs Open New Avenues for X-Ray Inspection Systems for Rocket Engines
- Scientists Tap X-Rays to Peek inside Space Systems to Find Unseen Flaws
- Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer
- COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor & Factory Operations
- Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
- Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry
- Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers
- Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food Industry
- Snack and Bakery Product Producers Employ both X-Ray Inspection Systems and Metal Detectors
- X-Ray Inspection Systems Continue Relishing Unwavering Attention in Food Industry
- X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging Design Challenges
- X-Ray Inspection Systems Shrink Continuously, for the Food and Pharma End-use Industries
- Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry Underpin Market Expansion
- Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and Functional Testing of Electronic Systems
- Advancements in X-Ray Inspection Systems for PCB Assemblies
- Automated X-Ray Inspection Streamlines Review of Inaccessible Items on Circuit Boards
- Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT Inspection Lines
- Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection Standard for Tire Industry
- Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand
- Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue
- X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening Infrastructure
- X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New Level
- Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions
- Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy Trajectory
- Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems
- Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities
- Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray Inspection
- Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jync8r
