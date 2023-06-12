Global Industrial X-ray Tubes Market to Surpass USD 1654.74 million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Industrial X-ray Tubes Market Segments - By Type (Ceramic tube, Glass tube, and Cermet tube), by Application (Non-destructive testing, X-ray analysis, and Coating thickness measurement), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 892.56 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1654.74 million expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% by the end of 2031. Increasing concerns among manufacturers to maintain the productivity of capital assets are projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Varex Imaging Corporation

Canon Electron Tubes & Devices Co., Ltd

Malvern Panalytical Ltd

Gulmay

AXT Pty Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

Comet Holding

Oxford Instruments

Ronghua X-Ray

Hangzhou Kailong Medical instrument Co., Ltd.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments

On the basis of region, the global industrial x-ray tubes market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, due to the increasing demand for industrial X-ray tubes in the oil & gas industry.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period, owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of X-ray tubes in industrial products.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Industrial X-ray tubes detect defects and problems in materials and are used for testing metal welding, gas & oil pipelines, and others.

Industrial radiography checks cracks or flaws that the naked eye cannot detect in materials.

Rising security concerns in strategic infrastructure installations are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in industrial X-ray tubes are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The ceramic tube segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising investments in the construction of distribution networks and new electrical transmission in developing countries.

The non-destructive testing segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, as the rising product awareness among manufacturers.

Read 193 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Industrial X-ray Tubes Market Segments - by Type (Ceramic tube, Glass tube, and Cermet tube), by Application (Non-destructive testing, X-ray analysis, and Coating thickness measurement), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Ceramic tube

Glass tube

Cermet tube

Application

Non-destructive testing

X-ray analysis

Coating thickness measurement

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

