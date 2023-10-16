Global Industrial XR Market Research Report 2023-2028: Global Spread of the Industrial Metaverse is Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation Cultures in Cross industry Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beyond Reality: Exploring the Transformative Impact of Industrial XR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study highlights the factors driving and restraining growth in XR applications by industry vertical and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for industry stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2028.

This research service examines the transformational potential of extended reality (XR) and analyzes its impact on cross-industry applications, including employee training, assembly-line validations, asset inspection, product design and testing, warehouse optimization, quality control, and research and development (R&D).

The restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic induced some revolutionary changes in manufacturing processes. The use of XR technologies for remote team productivity and customer support increased significantly during the pandemic as a response to the strict lockdowns, increasing awareness about the benefits these technologies can unlock.

As global technology giants such as Google, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft continue to work on the Metaverse, investing billions of dollars in spatial computing technologies, the demand for immersive experiences in cross-industry verticals is expected to increase significantly in the coming 3 to 5 years. 

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Extended Reality (XR) Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Definitions
  • Growth Metrics and Estimated Market Potential by Region and by Product
  • XR Use Cases in Industrial Applications
  • Level of Adoption across Industrial Business Segments
  • Future Growth Potential of XR Application by Industry Vertical
  • Growth Drivers & Restraints
  • Growth Drivers Analysis
  • Growth Restraints Analysis

3 Offerings from the Technology Giants

  • What are the technology giants offering?

4 Leading XR Offerings in the Industrial Market

  • Leading XR Offerings in the Industrial Market
  • Leaders in Industrial XR Offerings

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Human-Robot Interaction
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborative XR
  • Growth Opportunity 3: XR-driven Training
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Next-gen Industrial Maintenance Systems

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Apple
  • Google
  • Meta
  • Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhcx2b

