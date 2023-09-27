Global Industry 4.0 Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: AI, IoT, and Strategic Partnerships to Fuel Next-Gen Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry 4.0 Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industry 4.0 market is experiencing a significant surge, propelled by the increasing adoption of industrial robots and the robust growth of additive manufacturing and 3D printing industries. Industry 4.0, characterized by the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and industrial automation, is reshaping the manufacturing landscape worldwide.

North America is anticipated to be a frontrunner in the Industry 4.0 market, owing to the significant presence of industry players, government initiatives, and investments in smart manufacturing solutions. Europe follows closely behind, while the Asia Pacific region, led by manufacturing powerhouses like India, Japan, South Korea, and China, is expected to register notable growth.

Industrial Robotics on the Rise:

Industrial robots are becoming more prevalent in manufacturing hubs globally due to rapid technological advancements and cost-effectiveness. With industrialization on the rise and manufacturing industries expanding, the demand for industrial robots is expected to have a profound impact on the Industry 4.0 market in the foreseeable future.

Additive Manufacturing Driving Growth:

The additive manufacturing and 3D printing industries are experiencing robust growth, driven by various applications, including the production of ventilator valves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The integration of AI and IoT in the new Phantom Edge technology is further bolstering growth prospects for Industry 4.0 players across industries such as retail, healthcare, agriculture, and mobility.

Challenges for Start-ups:

Although industrial robots offer benefits such as increased efficiency and reduced downtime, high implementation costs remain a challenge for start-up companies. With individual robots costing upwards of US$20,000, start-ups may find it financially unfeasible, hindering their entry into the Industry 4.0 market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially led to a decline in the Industry 4.0 market. However, the crisis accelerated the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions in manufacturing workflows, resulting in increased efficiency and output. This positive impact is expected to drive further growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players are actively involved in new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and alliances to maintain a competitive edge.

Notable Developments:

Several key developments have shaped the Industry 4.0 market, including Cisco Systems' acquisition of BabbleLabs Technology to enhance video meeting experiences, Ansys Inc.'s partnership with LG Electronics to develop a virtual learning portal, and ABB Ltd.'s collaboration with Nestle to install monitoring software in confectionery factories.

Additionally, Nokia Corporation collaborated with WEG Industries to advance the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and unveil an Industry 4.0 solution. Furthermore, IBM's acquisition of Sentaca is expected to accelerate its hybrid cloud consulting business.

The global Industry 4.0 market continues to evolve, with cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships driving its growth and development. The future promises further innovation and efficiency in the manufacturing landscape.

Company Profiles

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Honeywell International
  • IBM
  • 3D Systems
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • GE
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Cognex Corporation
  • Intel Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Global Industry 4.0 Market Snapshot

  • Key Market Trends
  • Future Projections
  • Analyst Recommendations

Market Overview

  • Market Definitions and Segmentations
  • Market Dynamics
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Covid-19 Impact Analysis
  • Government Regulations
  • Technology Landscape
  • Economic Analysis
  • PESTLE

Global Industry 4.0 Market Outlook, by Technology, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

  • Key Highlights
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • AR/VR Systems
  • 3D Printing
  • Blockchain
  • Digital Twin
  • Extended Reality
  • Advanced Robotics
  • Misc.

Global Industry 4.0 Market Outlook, by Enterprise, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

  • Key Highlights
  • Large Enterprises
  • SMEs

Global Industry 4.0 Market Outlook, by Industry, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

  • Key Highlights
  • Energy & Utilities
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Oil & Gas
  • Aerospace and Defence
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Consumer Goods
  • Food & Beverage
  • Misc.
  • BPS/Market Attractiveness Analysis

Global Industry 4.0 Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2030

  • Key Highlights
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • BPS/Market Attractiveness Analysis

