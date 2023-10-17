Global Industry 4.0 Market Set to Skyrocket, Reaching USD 632.78 Billion by 2030 with a Remarkable CAGR of 16.64% | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent publication by Infinium Global Research, an exhaustive analysis of the Industry 4.0 Market is presented, encompassing both global and regional dimensions. This report scrutinizes various segments and sub-segments while elucidating the influence of drivers, constraints, and macroeconomic indicators on the global and regional industry 4.0 market in the short and long term. The report offers a comprehensive overview of trends, forecasts, and the monetary values associated with the global industry 4.0 market. Significantly, the global industry 4.0 market achieved a valuation of USD 155.80 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to soar to USD 632.78 billion by 2030, demonstrating a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.64% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Redefining Industries with Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 represents the next frontier that is revolutionizing every sector of the economy. It encompasses a multitude of technologies, including the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data analytics, smart sensors, robotics, and much more. No industry is immune to its transformative impact, with even social networking giants like Facebook, which recently rebranded itself as Meta Platforms, Inc., shifting their focus to augmented and virtual reality within the realm of social networking.

The power of Big Data analytics has become instrumental in aiding businesses in making pivotal decisions and optimizing their operational processes. At its core, Industry 4.0 eliminates the need for human intervention, thereby expediting task completion. Its overarching objective is to enhance productivity, reduce costs, elevate quality, and foster greater flexibility in manufacturing and supply chain operations. It accomplishes this by creating a connected and data-driven ecosystem in which machines, devices, and systems can communicate and collaborate autonomously.

Key Drivers Fuelling the Industry 4.0 Phenomenon

The industry 4.0 market is propelled by a confluence of factors that contribute to its rapid growth. The widespread adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has played a pivotal role in fueling this expansion. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and energy power have emerged as early adopters of IIoT technologies. IIoT simplifies the management of complex production activities while ensuring the highest quality of the final product. Its ease of deployment, coupled with the ongoing plug-and-play trend, makes IIoT the preferred choice for industries.

The adoption of IIoT has resulted in substantial cost and time savings for businesses, further accelerating its adoption. Another pivotal factor driving market growth is the increasing utilization of robotics. Beyond manufacturing and production facilities, robotics are finding active applications in restaurants, transportation, research fields, space exploration, and a myriad of other domains. The demand for robotics and related technologies has surged, signifying their pivotal role. Robotics also find growing utility in defense and search and rescue operations, as well as commercial ocean exploration projects, significantly mitigating risks to human life while expanding operational capabilities.

Significant investments, both public and private, in digitalization have contributed to market growth. Digitalization has streamlined processes, making them swift, effortless, and paperless. Governments worldwide are prioritizing digital transformation, exemplified by the creation of the Unified Payments Interface in India. However, the Industry 4.0 landscape faces a significant challenge in the form of cybersecurity threats, which have witnessed a surge in recent times. Consequently, Industry 4.0 is susceptible to cyber threats. Nonetheless, new opportunities are set to emerge through technological advancements, including deep neural networks and the rollout of 5G.

Dominance of North America and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Rise

North America commands a substantial share of the industry 4.0 market, owing to several critical factors. The region boasts a thriving ecosystem of technology innovators, well-established industrial sectors, and a steadfast focus on digital transformation. North American companies have made substantial investments in automation, data analytics, IoT, and smart manufacturing, driving the adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions. A skilled workforce and supportive government initiatives further bolster this growth. North America's leadership in Industry 4.0 is characterized by its ability to harness cutting-edge technologies, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge in the global market, cementing its position as a dominant player in this transformative industrial revolution.

Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market. Countries such as India and China have emerged as technology hubs, with Japan and South Korea also at the forefront of technological innovation. The region's economic prosperity has accelerated the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, positioning it as the fastest-growing region in the market.

A Comprehensive Market Segmentation

The Global Industry 4.0 Market is meticulously segmented across various key parameters:

Technology :

: Industrial Robotics



Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)



3D Printing



Artificial Intelligence



Blockchain



Augmented and Virtual Reality



Others

End User :

: Automotive



Aerospace



Energy & Power



Industrial Equipment



Electrical & Electronics Equipment



Social Networking



Others

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, ABB Ltd., Intel Corporation, Siemens, SAP SE, General Electric, HMS Networks, and Festo Inc..

