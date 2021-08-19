Global Industry 4.0 Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027: A US$264.3 Billion Market by 2027, with CAGR of 16.5% Forecast Between 2020 and 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry 4.0 - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$90.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$264.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Internet of Things, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$68.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR



The Industry 4.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



In the global 3D Printing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors Featured:

3D Systems, Inc.

ABB Group

Alphabet, Inc.

Arcadia Data, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

General Vision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

MAXST Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NGRAIN Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

XJet Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0: Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technology

Geographic Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzq06f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

