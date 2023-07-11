Global Industry 4.0 Strategic Business Report 2023: IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry 4.0: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$109.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$430.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Internet of Things, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$113.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23% CAGR



The Industry 4.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 16.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 Concepts

Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Industry 4.0 in Pre-COVID-19 Period

Industry 4.0 in Post COVID-19 Period

Impact of Technology on Transformation of Industries

An Introduction to Industry 4.0

History of Industry 4.0

Key Industry 4.0 Technologies

Horizontal and Vertical Integration in Industry 4.0

Current Stage of Industry 4.0 Adoption

Benefits and Advantages of Industry 4.0

Key Risks and Challenges of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0: Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technology

World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals

Vertical-based Analysis

World Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence, and Other Technologies

Geography-Based Analysis

World Industry 4.0 Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Industry 4.0 Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Rest of World, USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , Rest of World, , , , and Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Industry 4.0 - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Ever Growing IoT Ecosystem, A Cornerstone for Growth

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Increasing Number of Connected Devices and Growth of IoT Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem

Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth

Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape

3D Printing: A High Growth Market

Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area

Industry 4.0 Trends Impacting the Manufacturing Processes

IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry

Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes, Driving Need for Security Solutions

With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions Grows

Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for IoT Solutions

Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy Sector Adopts Advanced Solutions to Enhance Security

As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions

Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region for 2019

Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector: Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power Utilities

Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in Power Sector: A Historical Timeline

Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent Factories

Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024

Impact of COVID-19

Challenges Facing the Industry 4.0 Market

Challenges Commonly Confronted by Manufacturers and Measures to Develop More Cyber Resilient Networks

Challenges Confronting Implementation of Industry 4.0

Challenges Posed by Continuously Evolving Technology Environment

