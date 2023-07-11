Global Industry 4.0 Strategic Business Report 2023: IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry

11 Jul, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry 4.0: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$109.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$430.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Internet of Things, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$113.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23% CAGR
The Industry 4.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 16.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 310 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- FANUC Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- YASKAWA Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0 Concepts
- Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis
- Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Industry 4.0 in Pre-COVID-19 Period
- Industry 4.0 in Post COVID-19 Period
- Impact of Technology on Transformation of Industries
- An Introduction to Industry 4.0
- History of Industry 4.0
- Key Industry 4.0 Technologies
- Horizontal and Vertical Integration in Industry 4.0
- Current Stage of Industry 4.0 Adoption
- Benefits and Advantages of Industry 4.0
- Key Risks and Challenges of Industry 4.0
- Industry 4.0: Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Technology
- World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other Verticals
- Vertical-based Analysis
- World Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Internet of Things, Industrial Robotics, 3D Printing, Industrial Metrology, Artificial Intelligence, and Other Technologies
- Geography-Based Analysis
- World Industry 4.0 Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Industry 4.0 Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Industry 4.0 - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Ever Growing IoT Ecosystem, A Cornerstone for Growth
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Increasing Number of Connected Devices and Growth of IoT Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
- Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
- HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem
- Global Digital Transformation Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth
- Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape
- 3D Printing: A High Growth Market
- Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2021E): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area
- Industry 4.0 Trends Impacting the Manufacturing Processes
- IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry
- Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes, Driving Need for Security Solutions
- With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions Grows
- Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for IoT Solutions
- Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy Sector Adopts Advanced Solutions to Enhance Security
- As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
- Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region for 2019
- Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector: Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power Utilities
- Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in Power Sector: A Historical Timeline
- Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent Factories
- Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024
- Impact of COVID-19
- Challenges Facing the Industry 4.0 Market
- Challenges Commonly Confronted by Manufacturers and Measures to Develop More Cyber Resilient Networks
- Challenges Confronting Implementation of Industry 4.0
- Challenges Posed by Continuously Evolving Technology Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
