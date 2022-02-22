Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World 1-Decene Market to Reach $803.1 Million by 2026

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 566

Companies: 38 - Players covered include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP; ExxonMobil Corporation; INEOS Group AG; Nizhnekamskneftekhim; Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Sabic Innovative Plastics Holding BV; Sasol Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Derivative (Polyalphaolefins, Oxo Alcohols, Other Derivatives)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global 1-Decene Market to Reach US$803.1 Million by the Year 2026

Decene is a toxic, white, clear, flowing liquid. It is an unsaturated hydrocarbon and an alkene, with C10H20 being its chemical formula. Decene is made through the oligomerization of ethylene or through cracking petroleum waxes that have high content of carbon. Derivatives of 1-Decene comprise polyalphaolefins, oxo alcohols, and others. Demand for 1-decene globally is anticipated to grow significantly, supported by its rising adoption in industries such as automotive and packaging, increasing use of synthetic lubricants in diesel engines, and strong PAO demand for the production of gear or engine oils, and other lubricants. The market for 1-decene is fueled by growing PAO production, due to its rising demand in the synthetic lubricants market. Expanding end-use application areas of derivatives such as lube-oil additives, solvents, detergent alcohols, plasticizer alcohols, transmission oils, compressor oils, and synthetic lubricants in various industries is also driving gains in the 1-decene market. 1-decene (as a chemical intermediate) is also used in the manufacturing of detergents and their derivatives, which are further employed in the production of industrial surfactants. The growth in surfactants' adoption in various end-use sectors has resulted in an increase in demand for 1-decene. A rise in synthetic lubricants demand in addition to short supply of PAO in the world market has led to lubricant producers to develop alternate lubricant materials such as phosphate esters, polyol esters, and polyalkylene glycol, among others. The 1-decene market is anticipated to gain impetus from the expansion in the range of lubricants and a decline in the PAO lubricants' share.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 1-Decene estimated at US$611.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$803.1 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Polyalphaolefins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$596.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxo Alcohols segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global 1-Decene market. Polyalphaolefins, a 1-Decene's derivative, is anticipated to register strong growth on account of their growing use in various application areas such as manufacturing and automotive as well as technological advancements. PAOs are employed as a synthetic lubricant (of high performance) for aviation, automatic transmission engines, marine use, crankcase, and industrial gear systems. They are also employed as gear oil, transmission oil, and compressor oil, among others. The growing diesel and gasoline demand and rising petroleum products production is expected to drive PAOs demand.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $147.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $93.1 Million by 2026

The 1-Decene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$147.9 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$93.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. In North America, the US is the largest consumer and producer of 1-Decene. The market in the country is supported by rising derivatives demand from industries such as packaging, automotive, and others. Also, the region hosts leading producers of 1-Decene, such as ExxonMobil and Chevron Phillips Chemical. Europe dominates the global 1-decene market, supported by the presence of many renowned 1-decene producers and several leading automotive producers in the region, and also the strong demand for PAO. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, mainly due to the rising demand for synthetic lubricants from industries such as aviation, marine, and automotive. The market in the region is led by China and India, with regards to production.

Oxo Alcohols (Derivative) Segment to Reach $183.5 Million by 2026

Oxo alcohols are manufactured by allowing olefins to react with syngas in the presence of rhodium catalyst and under conditions of low pressure. Oxo alcohols are employed in the production of specialty chemicals, plasticizers, adhesives, solvents, and coatings. They also serve as intermediates in the manufacture of solvents and plasticizers used in automotive, polymer, and construction industries. In the global Oxo Alcohols (Derivative) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.3 Million will reach a projected size of US$123.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.