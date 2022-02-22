Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Reach $16 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 352

Companies: 56 - Players covered include ACDelco; Continental AG; Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd.; Delphi Technologies; Denso Europe BV; General Motors Company; Pricol Ltd.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Visteon Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology (Turbine Style, Roller Vane, Sliding Vane); Product (Brushed DC, Brushless DC); Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Reach US$16 Billion by the Year 2026

A fuel pump motor is a mechanical or electrical device that is installed sidewise onto an automobile engine in order to manage volume flow as well as pump gas from the tank into the engine. As a key automobile engine component, the fuel pump motor works in tandem with a carburetor to transfer fuel to the tank by injecting low-pressure gas into the carburetor. The pump provides high-pressure fuel injection only if there is a fuel injection system in the engine. Automobile engines function properly only if the fuel pressure is within certain specifications and electric fuel pumps play a critical role in maintaining optimum pressure and preventing engine inefficiency. Electric fuel pumps also have an edge over mechanical pumps because they offer superior interference suppression, improve fuel supply, consume less energy, lower emissions, extend engine life, and reduce unwanted shock and vibration. These benefits are expected to drive growth in the global automotive electric fuel pumps market in the years ahead. Rising demand for vehicles that offer higher performance and fuel efficiency is likely to stimulate electric fuel pump demand in the market. Growing vehicle production combined with escalating passenger vehicle demand are other key factors expected to fuel growth in the automotive electric fuel pumps market. Furthermore, the engine downsizing trend is ushering in advances in innovative and lightweight electric fuel pumps to make vehicles more fuel-efficient.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.3% share of the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market. Turbine Style electric fuel pump is the most commonly used in automotive vehicles. Turbine style fuel pump includes a motor that spins fan blades, known as impeller. These pumps are usually fitted inside a fuel tank and uses centrifugal force to drive the fuel. External fuel propulsion generates the required pressure to push fuel into the fuel lines. Roller Vane electric fuel pump is a positive displacement pump located in the core fuel line. The roller vane pump is similar to the sliding vane electric fuel pump. However, roller vane pump uses small rollers instead of vanes. Roller vane pump also generates higher volume and pressure compared to turbine style pumps.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 19.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$646.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to retain its dominant position over the analysis period owing to the presence of economies like China and India which have reported robust passenger vehicle production and demand. Increasing vehicle production along with the adoption of sophisticated technology in the Asia-Pacific are other factors that are likely to boost growth in the automotive electric fuel pumps market in the future.

Sliding Vane Segment to Reach $2.4 Million by 2026

Sliding Vane electric fuel pump is a positive displacement pump located in the core fuel line. The sliding vane pump generates higher volume and pressure compared to turbine style pumps. In the global Sliding Vane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$323.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

