Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Metal Powders Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026

Global Metal Powders Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2026

Metal powders are base materials which are required for manufacturing metallic components for a number of industries. The global market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming year as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction and electrical/electronic recover slowly from the devasting effect of COVID-19. Demand for metal powders for use in the manufacture of different components and materials is expected to recover in 2021 and witness increased growth in 2022 and beyond. Further, the projected rise in crude oil & natural gas exploration and drilling activities globally are likely to extend new opportunities. Simultaneously, the newfound interest from the healthcare, medical, dentistry and biotechnology sectors would encourage the prospects for powder metals in these verticals. Increased mechanization of the agricultural sector are poised to push the future demand for advanced, custom-made machine tools. Further, the increasing role of robotic tools in the production floor and technological innovations will sustain the growth momentum in the machine tools market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Powders estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Metal Powders market. Ferrous powders, comprising Iron powder and Stainless steel powders, represent the largest type of metal powders. They are used in various industrial applications because of their low production costs, good source of minerals, and excellent chemical, physical and magnetic properties.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ 461.1 Million by 2026

The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$461.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$497.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe are the largest regions for metal powders globally. Metal powder market growth had so far been strongest in the US, in particular from the automotive, electrical and healthcare industries. Strong demand for metal powders in the region is also anticipated to emerge from the steel industry and from metal additive manufacturing which is being increasingly used for manufacturing aerospace components. In Europe, factors such as increased focus on environmental sustainability and increased consumer awareness with regard to eco-friendly products provide lucrative growth opportunities for metal powder manufacturers. Growing number of powdered metal manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region in recent times especially has been boosting revenue contribution of the region in the global market.

Non-Ferrous Segment to Reach

Nonferrous powder metallurgy technology includes various powder consolidation techniques that have lower cost of production because of removal of material waste and machining steps in addition to high performance components that are superior in quality to customary ingot metallurgy. Nonferrous powder and components industry is experiencing new growth opportunities, as new forming techniques are surfacing. In the global Non-Ferrous segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$513.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$772 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$69.3 Million by the year 2026. More

