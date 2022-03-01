Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World OTT Devices and Services Market to Reach $217.5 Billion by 2026

· Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 23828

Companies: 95 - Players covered include Akamai Technologies, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Brightcove, Inc.; Google, Inc.; Hulu LLC; Limelight Networks, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Netflix, Inc.; Roku, Inc.; Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Others.

Segments: Content (Video, Text & Images, VoIP); Platform (Mobile Devices & Computers, Smart TVs & Set-Top Boxes, Gaming Consoles); Revenue Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, Other Revenue Models)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global OTT Devices and Services Market to Reach $217.5 Billion by the Year 2026

The term "OTT" refers to a media service that allows audio, video, and digital media content to be delivered via the internet. This information is distributed across a variety of electronic devices, including smartphones, smart televisions, and other linked devices, without the use of a multi-system operator. One of the important drivers driving the market's growth is the developing media & entertainment industry, as well as the increasing usage of smart computing devices around the world. Growing consumer inclination towards online streaming is driving product demand significantly, in turn accelerating the OTT market growth. Moreover, rapidly increasing online communication platforms with advanced technologies that provide customized and personalized consumer involvement is driving the demand for OTT services. Many broadcasting services and digital media businesses are increasingly focusing on creation of novel platforms that allow users to download different types of content including videos and music. These factors are expected to fuel the OTT market growth eventually. The significant growth of the global OTT market during the pandemic times is expected to continue post COVID-19 as well. This trend would be supported by increasing implementation of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) for gaming applications on smart devices, in order to provide players with real time experience while playing games. In addition, rapid growth of the next generation 5G cellular network service is expected to drive increased adoption of OTT services for consumer entertainment over the next few years. These advanced network services would deliver much faster and more reliable cellular data speed and enable better 4K video streaming with improved video quality.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OTT Devices and Services estimated at US$113.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$217.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period. Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.7% CAGR to reach US$133.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Text & Images segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global OTT Devices and Services market. Consumption of online video grew dramatically over the past few years due to availability of quality and engaging video content on highly successful video sites such as YouTube, Hulu, Vimeo and Netflix among others. Currently, a significant portion of video consumption is emanating from smartphones and tablet PCs, which offer on-to-the-go video viewing at the convenience of the user.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2026

The OTT Devices and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$27.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% through the analysis. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The ever-increasing penetration of high-speed Internet connectivity, unlimited wireless data plans, and the widespread availability of public Wi-Fi have proven to be the driving force behind the rise in OTT demand in developing countries. Developing countries, which previously lagged in the earlier network deployments in the past, are also making development of 5G network infrastructure a national priority now, despite their difficulties in terms of affordability over the near-term. These initiatives play a vital role in the success of the OTT video market.

VoIP Segment to Reach $39 Billion by 2026

In the global VoIP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$36.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2026. More

