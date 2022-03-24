Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 6; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 18824

Companies: 111 - Players covered include 3M Company; ABB Group; Aquilar Ltd.; Badger Meter, Inc.; Gutermann AG; Halma PLC; Honeywell International, Inc.; Mueller Water Products, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Pentair PLC; Pure Technologies Ltd.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; SPX Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Other End-Uses); Segment (Active Leak Detector Systems, Passive Leak Detector Systems)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

A water leak detection system swiftly responds to water leakage in certain applications so that businesses can operate smoothly without any service disruptions or needing to go offline. These systems use sensing cables or probes to monitor the environment for any spills or water leakage that would otherwise go unnoticed. After detecting an issue, the system usually sets off an alarm to warn the engineering team so that workers can resolve the issue in an efficient and timely manner. Critical areas that typically deploy water leak detection systems include data centers, server rooms, offices, hospitals, commercial applications, data halls, plant rooms, and pantries. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the construction industry's swift expansion and increased investment in infrastructural development. Strict government regulations for green buildings to address environmental issues are encouraging building owners to reduce water wastage. Therefore, building owners are using water leakage detector devices like water leak detectors, water leak alarms, and water sensors are in turn propelling the water leakage detectors market. The industrial sector requires to constantly monitor the leaks and can't afford the slight defects among water leak detectors, in turn boosting the water leak detectors' market growth. The rise in environmental concerns about water scarcity caused by global population growth is increasing the water leak detectors demand. Advanced water leak detectors' introduction is anticipated to be the prime market trend to gain traction in the market of water leak detectors in years to come. Advanced leak detectors are user-friendly and sophisticated and are possible to be deployed on all pipe materials including PVC or polyvinyl chloride pipes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Active Leak Detector Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Water Leakage Detector Systems market. Passive leak detection systems are usually standalone battery-operated devices that can be easily installed below plumbing or water appliance to detect leaks but need frequent battery testing. On the contrary, active leak detection systems offer immense efficiency in detecting water and are usually hooked onto the main water supply line of a building to intervene in case of a leak. These systems do this by cutting the water supply, which in turn, prevents further water leakage and property damage.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $403.7 Million by 2026

The Water Leakage Detector Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$403.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.2 Million by the year 2026. North America leads the water leak to detect systems' market and is anticipated to dominate the market over the analysis period. The North American region is observing robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, increased population, and enhanced living standards, in turn creating the requirement for high-end infrastructure. Therefore, the government is investing extensively to overcome the issue of water wastage by implementing water leak detectors. Increased population in the APAC region is the prime driver of the non-residential, as well as the residential construction sector in the APAC region, further demanding the enhanced pipeline network. Increased measures are being taken by the government to attract private investments for infrastructural development, speeding up the water leak detection systems deployment in the APAC region. More

