Global Industry Clouds Market Research Report 2023 with Competitive Analysis of Microsoft, Google, AWS, Orance and Infor, Salesforce and Snowflake, & SAP and IBM

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Industry Clouds" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report digs deeper into the concept of industry clouds, their growth trajectory, and the factors that drive their adoption. Discussion includes an examination of the competitive landscape, the most widely served verticals, and opportunities for growth in this sector.

For more than a decade, cloud has been a critical force powering digital transformation efforts for enterprises around the world. Hyperscalers, such as AWS and Microsoft, that provide infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings to clients across various industries have been dominating the market. In the past three years, a new chapter in cloud computing adoption has begun, one marked by verticalization and the rise of industry clouds.

Increasingly, public cloud providers have been using the traditional cloud capabilities from their tech stacks as a base and then tailoring their horizontal solutions to address specific industry use cases. They then extend their offerings by co-innovating with third parties to add more vertical-specific functionality to the baseline offering.

This micro-vertical IP empowers enterprise customers with the capabilities needed to solve the discrete problems in their verticals as well as address new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Industry Clouds Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

What is an Industry Cloud?

Industry Clouds Growth Trajectory

Industry Clouds: Benefits of a Robust Ecosystem

Industry Clouds: Drivers and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape: Microsoft

Competitive Landscape: Google

Competitive Landscape: AWS

Competitive Landscape: Oracle and Infor

Competitive Landscape: Salesforce and Snowflake

Competitive Landscape: SAP and IBM

Industry Focus: Retail, Healthcare, and Financial Services

Industry Clouds in Retail

Industry Clouds in Healthcare

Industry Clouds in Financial Services

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Co-innovation Through Partners

Growth Opportunity 2: Broadening Career Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 3: The Large Enterprise Opportunity

