Global Industry Experts to Judge 2021 FICO Decisions Awards

FICO announces panel of independent industry judges for 2021 awards.

Entries for the FICO® Decisions Awards are due December 4, 2020

The eight award categories are AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Fraud & Security, Decision Management Innovation, Financial Inclusion and Regulatory Compliance.

Entry form and information are at www.fico.com/decisionsawards

FICO has announced its panel of independent judges for the 2021 FICO® Decisions Awards which honor clients achieving outstanding results using analytics and decision management technology to grow their business, manage risk and reduce costs.

The bench of eight global industry experts bring a variety of views and knowledge to the table along with deep industry expertise. They will evaluate nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology.

For more information and to enter a nomination, visit www.fico.com/decisionsawards

This year our judges, in alphabetical order, are:

Prasanna Dhoré, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Equifax

Prasanna is responsible for developing the strategic vision that leads Equifax through the chaotic world of Big Data. He has over 30 years' experience working in senior roles across the technology, financial services and publishing industries and has a passion for using technology and pioneering approaches to drive outstanding business growth and customer retention. Prasanna's business achievements have been featured in numerous media outlets such as Forbes and the Wall Street Journal.

David Dittman, vice president, Data & Analytics (previous winner)

With more than 20 years of experience at P&G, David's career has focused on leveraging analytics across P&G's marketing, product supply and sales organizations. His organizations have been recognized with numerous industry awards. David is a frequent industry speaker and is passionate about using data and analytics to make unconventional connections across all aspects of business. In 2018, he was recognized as an "Analytics Visionary" by Consumer Goods Technology.

René Javier Guzmán, market & liquidity risks director at Banreservas (previous winner)

René is a banking and regulation professional with a decade of experience and a special interest in risk modeling, measurement and management. René is currently responsible for the market and liquidity risks teams and the risk modeling team, overseeing credit, market and liquidity models, contributing to policy design and governance at Banreservas; the largest bank in the Dominican Republic and one of the largest in the region.

Tomas Klinger, decision science and data director at Home Credit (previous winner)

Tomas is a hands-on data science and big data leader with international experience in the financial services industry. He is currently responsible for decisions science and data integration for Home Credit's China business where he focuses on research, development and implementation predictive models, sourcing and testing of data and general risk analytics. Tomas has also been overseeing the risk decision systems and analytical infrastructure. In the past he worked for KBC Group as a founding member of big data, advanced analytics and AI competence center.

Marcel Le Gouais, managing editor at Credit Strategy

Marcel has been working as an editor in financial media publications since 2007. From 2007 he has specialized in financial services and consumer credit. Marcel has written for a wide variety of business and consumer publications including: MoneySavingExpert.com - the UK's largest consumer website, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, FT Adviser and Raconteur.net

Tiffani Montez, analyst at Aite

Tiffani Montez is a retail banking senior analyst at Aite Group covering digital channel interactions, marketing analytics, artificial intelligence, conversational banking, and financial wellness. She has more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, strategic execution, and consumer experience design in roles at Terafina, Wells Fargo and Forrester Research.

Lisa Morgan, journalist & analyst at InformationWeek

Lisa Morgan is a seasoned journalist, industry analyst, and content strategist who focuses on the business impact of emerging technologies. Her insights are frequently quoted verbatim as the launching point for intellectual discourse about what businesses and IT departments should be doing in the age of AI, cloud, digital, and hyper-competitiveness. In addition, Lisa is an Executive Committee member of the IEEE's Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems .

Ignazio Provinzano, Head of Risk Operations at Swisscard (previous winner)

Ignazio is currently responsible for a team of over 100 employees in the Risk Operation Department at Swisscard, a leading credit card company in Switzerland . Ignazio oversees authorizations, fraud prevention, cardholder disputes, credit collections, solvency/underwriting and operational Compliance & Risk Administration at the lender and has a keen interest in collections optimization technology.

Awards will be presented in eight categories: AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Deployment, Customer Onboarding and Management, Debt Management, Fraud & Security, Decision Management Innovation, Financial Inclusion and Regulatory Compliance. Nominations are due December 4, 2020, and winners will be announced January 22, 2021.

Winners will receive recognition at FICO® World, which will be held in November 2021. Winning implementations will be featured in conference activities, and two representatives of each winning company will receive complimentary conference passes.

"We have some fantastic industry experts on board this year to help judge the awards," said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. "The caliber of people on the panel, with over 150 years of experience between them, means we can expect a very thorough and diverse analysis of the submissions. We thank the judges for their time and attention as well as the independence and objectivity they bring to selecting the most impressive projects for 2021."

Last year's winning firms were Bank of America and Grupo Fleury (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization); ACT and Vodafone UK and SA Taxi (Cloud Deployment); Banreservas (Customer Onboarding & Management); Swisscard AECS GmbH (Debt Management); Procter & Gamble (Decision Management Innovation); Home Credit China (Financial Inclusion); PULSE, A Discover Company (Fraud Control); and BNSF (Regulatory Compliance).

