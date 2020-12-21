Global Industry for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests (2020 to 2025) - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides reliable estimates and real-world forecasts for the In Vitro diagnostics industry for two decades.

In its latest report the analyst estimates the market for In Vitro diagnostic products, including instruments, reagents and associated supplies to be $83.3 billion dollars. This is a substantial increase over our 2019 estimates, with 9 billion dollars of revenue originating from molecular and antibody COVID-19 testing responsible for most of the growth. Other infectious diseases (particularly respiratory pathogens), advanced cancer IVDs and increasing used of critical care and hematology tests are among the factors for additional growth.

The estimates stand out from others because the firm is a focused publisher of In Vitro diagnostics market research and not an entity publishing reports on all topics. Months of analysis ad review of secondary sources by seasoned analysts, critical readings of current and historic company filings and releases, interviews with relevant experts and searching of government sources and journal literature result in reliable global market modeling, trusted by many of the top companies in the market.



Never before has In Vitro diagnostics been so crucial. Tests for cancer and infectious disease detection, transplant success, pharmaceutical selection have added healthcare value and improved outcomes. Genetic tests for rare diseases and prenatal assessment are increasingly utilized. And now, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important testing is in a way that could not be imagined.



But In Vitro diagnostics represents a large market, with scores of significant competitors. Sorting out the marketplace can be difficult without a definitive guide. What is the market size for clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular tests, hematology tests and other test categories?



What is the Size of IVD Market Segments? Who's Winning? Who's Merged? Who's Launched Game-Changing Products?



One book definitively answers these questions, from a publisher that is focused on In Vitro diagnostics. Now in its 13th edition, this report, 'The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests' is the most essential report on the IVD industry. For two decades, the 1,500-plus page report has provided reliable estimates and real-world forecasts for the In Vitro diagnostics industry.



Comprehensive Market Coverage



As part of its offering, this report includes:

COVID-19 Impact on Markets, and COVID-19 Test Markets

1500 + Page Report Based on Vendor Reporting, Interviews, Vendor Activities

Authored by Veteran IVD Analysts with Industry Knowledge

12 Detailed Market Chapters with 2020 Market Estimates

Where is IVD Heading? - Market Segment Projections to 2025

Regional Breakouts Including Country IVD Markets

Sections on China and The United States IVD Markets

and The United States IVD Markets Coverage of Growth Markets: Eastern Europe and the Middle East , and Southeast Asia

and the , and Superior Company Profiles of Top Tier Companies and Hundreds of Smaller Concerns

Industry-Standard Business Planning Tools

Coverage of Trends and Market Estimates for Essential IVD Segments

The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests estimates the current In Vitro diagnostics market size and forecasted market size to 2025 for defined segments of the IVD market and various sub-segments, including:

COVID-19 Testing - Immunoassays and Molecular

Molecular Assays (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Inherited Diseases, Oncology, PGx, Tissue Typing, Prenatal)

Clinical Chemistry and "Core Lab" Markets

Point-of-Care Testing (POC) (Professional and Self-Testing)

Glucose Testing

Substance Abuse Testing

Microbiology and Virology by Test Type (Immunoassays, ID/AST, Infectious Diseases - DNA; ID/AST: Panels and Reagents, automated; Panels and Reagents, manual; Blood Culture; Chromogenic Media; Rapid Micro; Supplies)

Blood Banking

Pap, ISH, IHC, HPV and Other Tissue-Based Tests

Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing

Hematology

Cardiac Markers, Tumor Markers, Diabetes/hbA1c, Autoimmune, Allergy, Thyroid, Proteins, Anemia, Fertility, Therapeutic Drugs

Coagulation Tests

Quality Control

For each of the listed In Vitro diagnostics market segments, 2019 In Vitro diagnostics market size, 2025 projection and compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant In Vitro diagnostic companies in the market and IVD manufacturers' product innovations. The market data is put into a context with real-world industry and medical practice trends.



The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests has been called "The Bible of the IVD Industry" by customers, which include top IVD firms. Using the The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 13th Edition, ensures that your firm will have the perspective and data of others in the in vitro diagnostics industry, as well as of those who track and invest in the IVD industry.

Country-Level Coverage



The In Vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 13th Edition reflects the international scope of the In Vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally. Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others. Thus, this is a global report, and the following regional and country overall IVD markets are included:

US

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Poland

Canada

China

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Australia

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

South Africa

Eastern Europe

Emerging Markets

Rest of World

The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests is a testament to the analyst's methodology. It is the result of months of painstaking work by an experienced IVD industry analyst, who has tracked hundreds of in vitro diagnostic companies for developments, trends and financial results. This research is compiled along with the opinion, observations and insights of industry experts to produce an unparalleled vision of the In Vitro diagnostics industry as it is in 2020.

Companies Mentioned



A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Arkray

Becton, Dickinson (BD)

Beckman Coulter

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Bruker

Cepheid

Danaher

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic

Illumina

Instrumentation Laboratory

Lab Corp.

Leica Biosystems

Nova Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mindray

Perkin Elmer

Qiagen

Quest

Quidel

Radiometer

Randox

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Werfen

