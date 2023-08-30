Global Industry for Smart Stadiums to Cross $34.5 Billion by 2028: Energy Management System Solutions Expected to Hold the Lion's Share

30 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Stadium Market Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart stadium market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 14.3 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion in 2028. This growth is underpinned by the rising frequency of sporting events and tournaments worldwide, which is driving the demand for technologically advanced and modernized stadiums. The market is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during this forecast period.
Key Drivers of Growth
The increasing number of domestic and international sporting events and tournaments is fueling the need for smart stadiums equipped with advanced technologies. These technologies enhance fan experiences, provide efficient stadium management, and contribute to revenue generation through improved spectator engagement.
Market Segmentation and Focus
The comprehensive market study delves into various segments within the smart stadium platform market. It provides insights into market size and growth prospects across offerings, including solutions and services. The analysis spans different geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, offering a comprehensive view of regional dynamics.
Notable Solutions
- The energy management systems segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. With stadiums consuming substantial energy for operations, efficient energy management becomes crucial for cost reduction and sustainability.
- In the stadium and public security solutions segment, security scanning, imaging, and metal detection are expected to dominate. These systems play a pivotal role in maintaining a safe environment by scanning fans' belongings at stadium entry and exit points.
Asia Pacific Growth Potential
The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period. The surge in sports and entertainment popularity, technological advancements, and a focus on enhancing fan engagement and experiences are driving the adoption of smart technologies in stadiums. Government initiatives, opportunities for revenue generation, and increased interest from sponsors and investors further contribute to the trend.
Conclusion
The smart stadium market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by the demand for enhanced fan experiences, efficient stadium management, and revenue generation opportunities. As technology continues to evolve, smart stadiums are poised to revolutionize the way spectators engage with sports and entertainment events, creating a seamless and immersive experience for fans worldwide.
Key Attributes
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
197
|
Forecast Period
|
2023-2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$14.3 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$34.5 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
19.2 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Upcoming National and International Sports Events
- Increasing Focus on Enhancing Fan Experience
- Increasing Industry Standards and Stringent Regulations
- Growing Demand for Data-Driven Operations and Maintenance of Stadium Infrastructures to Reduce CapEx and OpEx
- Increasing Adoption of IoT Technologies for Efficient Management of Stadium Infrastructure
- Restraints
- High Implementation Cost
- Opportunities
- Emergence of 5G Technology
- Growing Sports League Culture in Asia-Pacific
- Government Support for Implementing Green Initiatives
- Location-based Services and e-Commerce Potential
- Challenges
- Open Wi-Fi Networks' Vulnerability to Cyberattacks
- Complexities in Upgrading and Replacing Legacy Systems
Case Study Analysis
- AMBSE Helped Mercedes-Benz Stadium Provide Engaging and Digitally-Empowered Fan Experience by Deploying IBM's Solutions
- NEC Helped Arena Pernambuco Create Unified System to Oversee, Monitor, and Control Entire Facility
- Cisco Helped AEG Deliver Superior Experience and Increase Customer Reach and Engagement
- NTT Helped Penske Corporation Provide Fans Advanced Technological Experience Behind Race Cars
Premium Insights
- Growing Need for Enhanced Fan Experience and Fan Engagement to Drive Market
- Solutions Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2023
- Stadium and Public Safety Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
- Europe to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023
Other Insights
- Technology Analysis
- Smart Stadiums World Map
- Smart Stadiums Seating Capacity
- Smart Stadiums-Integrated Technology Model
Major Players Profiled
- IBM
- Cisco
- NEC
- Huawei
- Intel
- Fujitsu
- Johnson Controls
- Ericsson
- Tech Mahindra
- NTT Corporation
- Schneider Electric
- GP Smart Stadium
- NXP Semiconductors
- Vix Technology
- Hawk-Eye Innovations
- Locbee
- Dignia Systems Ltd.
- Atos
- Honeywell
- Ucopia
- AllGoVision
- AiFi
- Pixellot
- Verizon
- AT&T
- Vodafone
- T-Mobile
- Telefonica
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Smart Stadiums Market, by Solution
7 Smart Stadiums Market, by Service
8 Smart Stadiums Market, by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
11 Adjacent/Related Markets
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8nry0
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
