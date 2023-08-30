Global Industry for Smart Stadiums to Cross $34.5 Billion by 2028: Energy Management System Solutions Expected to Hold the Lion's Share

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Stadium Market Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart stadium market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 14.3 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion in 2028. This growth is underpinned by the rising frequency of sporting events and tournaments worldwide, which is driving the demand for technologically advanced and modernized stadiums. The market is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during this forecast period.

Key Drivers of Growth

The increasing number of domestic and international sporting events and tournaments is fueling the need for smart stadiums equipped with advanced technologies. These technologies enhance fan experiences, provide efficient stadium management, and contribute to revenue generation through improved spectator engagement.

Market Segmentation and Focus

The comprehensive market study delves into various segments within the smart stadium platform market. It provides insights into market size and growth prospects across offerings, including solutions and services. The analysis spans different geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, offering a comprehensive view of regional dynamics.

Notable Solutions

The energy management systems segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. With stadiums consuming substantial energy for operations, efficient energy management becomes crucial for cost reduction and sustainability.

In the stadium and public security solutions segment, security scanning, imaging, and metal detection are expected to dominate. These systems play a pivotal role in maintaining a safe environment by scanning fans' belongings at stadium entry and exit points.

Asia Pacific Growth Potential

The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, is expected to exhibit higher growth during the forecast period. The surge in sports and entertainment popularity, technological advancements, and a focus on enhancing fan engagement and experiences are driving the adoption of smart technologies in stadiums. Government initiatives, opportunities for revenue generation, and increased interest from sponsors and investors further contribute to the trend.

Conclusion

The smart stadium market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, driven by the demand for enhanced fan experiences, efficient stadium management, and revenue generation opportunities. As technology continues to evolve, smart stadiums are poised to revolutionize the way spectators engage with sports and entertainment events, creating a seamless and immersive experience for fans worldwide.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $34.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2 % Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Upcoming National and International Sports Events



Increasing Focus on Enhancing Fan Experience



Increasing Industry Standards and Stringent Regulations



Growing Demand for Data-Driven Operations and Maintenance of Stadium Infrastructures to Reduce CapEx and OpEx



Increasing Adoption of IoT Technologies for Efficient Management of Stadium Infrastructure

Restraints

High Implementation Cost

Opportunities

Emergence of 5G Technology



Growing Sports League Culture in Asia-Pacific



Government Support for Implementing Green Initiatives



Location-based Services and e-Commerce Potential

Challenges

Open Wi-Fi Networks' Vulnerability to Cyberattacks



Complexities in Upgrading and Replacing Legacy Systems

Case Study Analysis

AMBSE Helped Mercedes-Benz Stadium Provide Engaging and Digitally-Empowered Fan Experience by Deploying IBM's Solutions NEC Helped Arena Pernambuco Create Unified System to Oversee, Monitor, and Control Entire Facility Cisco Helped AEG Deliver Superior Experience and Increase Customer Reach and Engagement NTT Helped Penske Corporation Provide Fans Advanced Technological Experience Behind Race Cars

Premium Insights

Growing Need for Enhanced Fan Experience and Fan Engagement to Drive Market

Solutions Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2023

Stadium and Public Safety Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Europe to Hold Largest Market Share in 2023

Other Insights

Technology Analysis

Smart Stadiums World Map

Smart Stadiums Seating Capacity

Smart Stadiums-Integrated Technology Model

Major Players Profiled

IBM

Cisco

NEC

Huawei

Intel

Fujitsu

Johnson Controls

Ericsson

Tech Mahindra

NTT Corporation

Schneider Electric

GP Smart Stadium

NXP Semiconductors

Vix Technology

Hawk-Eye Innovations

Locbee

Dignia Systems Ltd.

Atos

Honeywell

Ucopia

AllGoVision

AiFi

Pixellot

Verizon

AT&T

Vodafone

T-Mobile

Telefonica

