Global Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.



6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.6%. Industrial IGGS component, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial IGGS component will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$113.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$127.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Industrial IGGS component will reach a market size of US$102.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$586.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Air Liquide SA (France); Alfa Laval AB (Sweden); Cobham PLC (United Kingdom); Coldharbour Marine Ltd. (United Kingdom); Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Novair SAS (France); On Site Gas Systems (USA); Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA); Wartsila Corporation (Finland)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Industrial IGGS component (Component) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Marine IGGS Component (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in

%): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Industrial IGGS component (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Industrial IGGS component (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Industrial IGGS component (Component) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Marine IGGS Component (Component) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Marine IGGS Component (Component) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Marine IGGS Component (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: OEM (Fit) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: OEM (Fit) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: OEM (Fit) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Retrofit (Fit) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Retrofit (Fit) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Retrofit (Fit) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Industrial IGGS component (Component) Market Share Analysis (in

%) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (

in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Marine IGGS Component (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in %)

of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

United States by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: United States Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Canadian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Fit for the period 2018-2025

Table 35: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 40: Chinese Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market by

Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Industrial IGGS component (Component) Market Share (in %) by

Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Aviation IGGS Component (Component) Market Share (in %) of

Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Marine IGGS Component (Component) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 47: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018-2025

Table 50: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in France by

Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 67: Italian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market by

Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Fit for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: Spanish Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2009, 2019, and

2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Russia by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Russia by

Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018-2025

Table 89: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018-2025

Table 92: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fit for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Indian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Review by Fit in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 117: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Fit for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 120: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inert Gas Generator

System (IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inert Gas Generator

System (IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fit for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Share Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market by Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 137: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018-2025

Table 140: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Brazil

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Brazil

by Fit: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fit

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: The Middle East Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Historic Market by Fit in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fit for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Fit for the period 2018-2025

Table 173: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Analysis by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 176: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fit: 2018-2025

Table 179: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Israel

in US$ Million by Fit: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fit for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fit: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS)

Market by Fit: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 189: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 190: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Fit for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit:

2009-2017

Table 192: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 196: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fit for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fit:

2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Inert Gas Generator System

(IGGS) Market Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 200: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Africa

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fit: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market in Africa

by Fit: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Inert Gas Generator System (IGGS) Market

Share Breakdown by Fit: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION

AIR LIQUIDE SA

ALFA LAVAL AB

COBHAM PLC

COLDHARBOUR MARINE LTD.

EATON CORPORATION PLC

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

NOVAIR SAS

ON SITE GAS SYSTEMS

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION

WäRTSILä CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

