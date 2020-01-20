Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Marine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Marine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$272.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$236.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Marine will reach a market size of US$236.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, General Electric Company; Gladiator Technologies, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Safran Electronics & Defense; STMicroelectronics NV; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Thales Group; Trimble Navigation Ltd.; VectorNav Technologies LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Mechanical Gyro (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Mechanical Gyro (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Mechanical Gyro (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ring Laser Gyro (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 8: Ring Laser Gyro (Technology) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ring Laser Gyro (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fiber Optics Gyro (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fiber Optics Gyro (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fiber Optics Gyro (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: MEMS (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: MEMS (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: MEMS (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Marine (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Marine (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Marine (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Navigation (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Navigation (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Navigation (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Tactical (Grade) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Tactical (Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Tactical (Grade) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Space (Grade) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Space (Grade) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Space (Grade) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Commercial (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Commercial (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Commercial (Grade) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million

in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United

States by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 47: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Chinese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 55: Chinese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 64: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 65: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 68: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in France by

Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Germany: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Italian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Italian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by

Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Spanish Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Spanish Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million

in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Russia by

Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade:

2018-2025

Table 107: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Indian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 132: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 135: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inertial Measurement

Unit (IMU): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 145: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 146: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 147: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 154: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 155: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Brazil by

Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 164: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Mexico: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Latin America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit

(IMU) Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 179: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 183: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Inertial

Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 185: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Iran in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 187: Iranian Market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 191: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025

Table 194: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 197: Saudi Arabian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 198: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 204: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 207: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$

Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$

Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 215: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 216: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Africa by

Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share

Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

THALES GROUP

TRIMBLE NAVIGATION

VECTORNAV TECHNOLOGIES LLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798878/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

