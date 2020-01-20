Global Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Industry
Jan 20, 2020, 10:10 ET
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Marine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Marine will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$272.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$236.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Marine will reach a market size of US$236.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, General Electric Company; Gladiator Technologies, Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Safran Electronics & Defense; STMicroelectronics NV; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; Thales Group; Trimble Navigation Ltd.; VectorNav Technologies LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mechanical Gyro (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mechanical Gyro (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mechanical Gyro (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Ring Laser Gyro (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 8: Ring Laser Gyro (Technology) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Ring Laser Gyro (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Fiber Optics Gyro (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Fiber Optics Gyro (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Fiber Optics Gyro (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: MEMS (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: MEMS (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: MEMS (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Marine (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Marine (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Marine (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Navigation (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Navigation (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Navigation (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Tactical (Grade) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Tactical (Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Tactical (Grade) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Space (Grade) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Space (Grade) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Space (Grade) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Commercial (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Commercial (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Commercial (Grade) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United
States by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Canada:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Canadian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 47: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Japan in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Chinese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 55: Chinese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by
Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 64: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 65: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 68: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in France by
Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Germany: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 80: Italian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Italian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market by
Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 86: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Spain:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Spanish Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Russia by
Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 105: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade:
2018-2025
Table 107: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 110: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 119: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 125: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in India:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Indian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Review by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 132: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 135: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Inertial Measurement
Unit (IMU): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 146: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 147: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 152: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 153: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 154: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 155: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Brazil by
Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Share Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 164: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Mexico: A
Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$
Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 170: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Inertial Measurement Unit
(IMU) Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 179: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the Middle
East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to
2025
Table 182: The Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market by Grade in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 183: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Inertial
Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 185: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Iran in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 187: Iranian Market for Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Grade for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Analysis by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 191: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 192: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Grade: 2018-2025
Table 194: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 197: Saudi Arabian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 198: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Grade for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2009-2017
Table 204: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 207: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 209: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$
Million for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Grade for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Grade: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in US$
Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 215: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 216: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Grade: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market in Africa by
Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) Market Share
Breakdown by Grade: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
LORD MICROSTRAIN SENSING SYSTEMS
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES
THALES GROUP
TRIMBLE NAVIGATION
VECTORNAV TECHNOLOGIES LLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
