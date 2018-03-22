Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Expected to Reach $103,745 Thousand by 2023 - Allied Market Research

Phototherapy is the use of light to treat neonatal jaundice. During this process, an infant's body is exposed to light for a certain period of time in controlled conditions. This light is absorbed by the neonates skin and breaks down complex bilirubin into water-soluble simple compound, which can be excreted out of the body through urine or stool.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4491

Rise in prevalence of jaundice in infants, effectiveness of phototherapy over other treatment methods, and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy drive the market growth. However, side effects of phototherapy treatment are expected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to offer several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Based on light source, LED garnered more than four-fifths of the market share in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the analysis period, as it has proved to be the most effective light in the breakdown of bilirubin into simpler forms.

Based on configuration, the mobile device segment held the major share (more than four-fifths) in 2016, and is expected this trend throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4491

Key Findings of the Infant Phototherapy Devices Market:

The LED segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Mobile device is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4%.

The hospitals segment held a major share (two-thirds) in the global market in 2016, and is expected to retain it throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for one-third share of the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices, and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research