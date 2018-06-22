Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market 2016-2018 & 2024

The report predicts the global infantile spasms therapeutics market to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. The report on global infantile spasms therapeutics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Infantile spasms (IS) is a rare seizure disorder that occurs in young children, usually under one year of age. Infantile spasm refers to sudden stiffening of the body, the arms, and the legs or forward bending of the head. Infantile spasms are caused by an identifiable underlying condition, such as: Central nervous system infections (such as herpes simplex virus, meningitis, and encephalitis), abnormal brain development or injury, Genetic abnormalities and Neurological disorders with skin lesions.

Growing number of births, rising prevalence of infantile spasms and product innovations are factors likely to drive the global infantile spasms therapeutics market. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the incidence of infantile spasms is 2 to 3 per 10,000 live births, with a lifetime prevalence of 1.5 to 2 per 10,000 children. However, stringent regulations for product approvals may hinder the growth of the infantile spasms therapeutics market. Extensive research and development activities, pipeline drugs, and government initiatives are a few more factors projected to fuel the global infantile spasms therapeutics market in the near future.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the infantile spasms (IS) market during the forecast period. U.S held the major market share in the North America region owing to innovation of new products, early adoption of treatment procedures and extensive R&D activities. According to a study carried out in U.S around 2K to 4K new cases of infantile spasms disorder occur in the U.S. every year. The Asia pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness about this disease and its treatment procedures.



Segments Covered



Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Dosage

Solid

Liquid

Global Infantile Spasms Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

Oral

Parental

Company Profiles



Valerion Therapeutics

Anavex Life Sciences Corp

Gw Pharmaceuticals

Mallinckrodt

H. Lundbeck A/S

Orphelia Pharma Sa

Insys Therapeutics Inc.

Etrophin Inc.

Catalystpharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwr5l5/global_infantile?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-infantile-spasms-therapeutics-market-2016-2018--2024-300670746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

