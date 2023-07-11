Global Infection Control Market to Reach $400.81 Billion by 2032: Rising Involvement of Government Agencies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, End-use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infection control market size is expected to reach USD 400.81 billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rise in surgical procedures that require rigorous infection control is the main factor driving the market. The positive therapeutic outcomes produced using infection control are regarded to be the cause of the high preference. The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted market growth due to the rise in demand for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.



According to the WHO's practical advice on the prevention of HAI, the extra amount of time spent in the hospital due to surgical infections was estimated to be around 8 days. These prolonged stays are anticipated to result in a large increase in hospital costs, which heightens the clinical urgency for implementing infection prevention measures. It is anticipated that prolonged hospital stays are not cost-effective for hospitals and healthcare payers as a result of the excessive use of resources to treat the acquired infection.



The market for infection control on a global scale is competitive and only somewhat fragmented. Industry participants are focusing on new product releases, product developments, and global growth in order to improve their market share.



Diseases include pneumonia, infections of the bloodstream, urinary tract, surgical site, and MRSA are the main causes of hospital-acquired infections. Other prominent hospital-acquired infections (HAI) include catheter-related bloodstreams, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and pneumonia related to ventilators. HAI is one of the major problems that hinders patient recovery and significantly affects death rates globally.

Infection Control Market Report Highlights

Hospitals held the biggest revenue share in 2022 and are projected to grow at the fastest rate (CAGR) throughout the course of the forecast period. The significant portion of infections is primarily due to the high risk of contracting diseases on hospital property through respiratory or bloodborne pathogen transmission.

North America led the industry share in 2022. The increased market share that this sector has managed to capture is regarded to be a result of a consistent number of strategic partnerships taken up by major market participants to increase their product offering and infection control capabilities. The greater efforts made by existing companies to establish themselves throughout this region are also to blame for North America's dominant market share.

