Global Infection Prevention and Control Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate of ~6% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The surge in the infection prevention and control demand market is due to factors such as the rising occurrence of chronic diseases, escalating rates of surgical procedures necessitating stringent infection prevention measures, a rise in hospital-acquired infections, increasing government initiatives to uphold infection prevention standards, expansion of the healthcare sector, heightened product introductions, and advancements in product development, among other factors.

LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Infection Prevention and Control Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading infection prevention and control companies' market shares, challenges, infection prevention and control market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market infection prevention and control companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Infection Prevention and Control Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global infection prevention and control market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global infection prevention and control market during the forecast period. Notable infection prevention and control companies such as 3M , Fortive, Medivators Inc., Getinge AB, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Metrex Research, LLC, MMM Group, STERIS, Sotera Health LLC, Nanosonics, BD, Owens & Minor, Matachana Group, Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., Ecolab, Bombayengg, Pal International, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., Miele Group, Belimed AG, and several others, are currently operating in the infection prevention and control market.

and several others, are currently operating in the infection prevention and control market. In March 2023 , Getinge completed the acquisition of Ultra Clean Systems Inc., a leading US manufacturer of ultrasonic cleaning technologies, used in hospitals and surgery centers to decontaminate surgical instruments.

completed the acquisition of Ultra Clean Systems Inc., a leading US manufacturer of ultrasonic cleaning technologies, used in hospitals and surgery centers to decontaminate surgical instruments. In August 2021 , Advanced Sterilization Products , a Fortive company, launched the STERRAD VELOCITY, a biological Indicator (BI)/process challenge device (PCD) in Asia .

, a Fortive company, launched the STERRAD VELOCITY, a biological Indicator (BI)/process challenge device (PCD) in . In June 2021 , Nanosonics announced the launch of Nanosonics AuditPro, a new infection prevention digital product platform.

announced the launch of Nanosonics AuditPro, a new infection prevention digital product platform. In June 2021 , STERIS plc completed the previously announced acquisition of Cantel Medical, a global provider of infection prevention products and services to endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences Customers.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the infection prevention and control market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Infection Prevention and Control Market Report

Infection Prevention and Control Overview

Infection prevention and control (IPC) is a paramount aspect of healthcare systems worldwide, crucial for safeguarding both patients and healthcare workers against the spread of infectious diseases. IPC strategies encompass a multifaceted approach, integrating stringent hygiene practices, adherence to evidence-based protocols, and the implementation of robust surveillance systems. These measures not only mitigate the transmission of pathogens within healthcare facilities but also play a pivotal role in containing outbreaks within communities. From meticulous hand hygiene to the judicious use of personal protective equipment (PPE), IPC fosters a culture of vigilance and accountability, underscoring the commitment to patient safety and the preservation of public health.

Moreover, the significance of IPC extends beyond healthcare settings, permeating various sectors such as food handling, hospitality, and even daily interactions within communities. Public awareness campaigns, education initiatives, and regulatory standards further bolster the efficacy of IPC practices, empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to mitigate infection risks in diverse environments. In an era marked by emerging infectious threats and global interconnectedness, the imperative for robust IPC measures transcends geographical boundaries, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold stringent infection control protocols as integral pillars of public health resilience.

Infection Prevention and Control Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the infection prevention and control market due to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, kidney disease, and Crohn's disease, along with a rise in hospital-acquired infections and an aging population. Additionally, there's a strong awareness regarding the benefits of infection prevention and control practices. This region is expected to experience substantial growth in the infection prevention and control market from 2024 to 2030, supported by factors like consistent strategic collaborations, the presence of outsourcing organizations, increased healthcare spending, and advancements in healthcare standards and infrastructure, among others.

The United States, in particular, will see a surge in demand for infection prevention and control devices and consumables due to the escalating prevalence of hospital-acquired infections. This trend is further fueled by strategic collaborations undertaken by major market players to expand their product offerings and infection control capabilities. For instance, in March 2023, Getinge acquired Ultra Clean Systems Inc., a prominent US manufacturer specializing in ultrasonic cleaning technologies used in hospitals and surgery centers for decontaminating surgical instruments. This acquisition strengthens infection control practices, particularly for complex instruments used in procedures like robotic surgery, minimizing the risk of infections.

Moreover, in March 2019, Getinge introduced the 9100E Cart Washer in the US infection prevention and control market, which is an upgraded version of their successful 9100 series floor-loading cart and utensil washer-disinfectors. This new washer caters specifically to the needs of hospitals by providing reliable and efficient cleaning for a wide range of items, including bulky ones like operating table transport trolleys and instrument containers, which cannot be adequately disinfected using traditional methods.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the infection prevention and control market, get a snapshot of the Infection Prevention and Control Market Outlook

Infection Prevention and Control Market Dynamics

The infection prevention and control (IPC) market dynamics are shaped by a myriad of factors, including advancements in technology, regulatory changes, emerging infectious diseases, and increased awareness regarding healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Technological innovations such as the development of advanced disinfection techniques, antimicrobial coatings, and rapid diagnostic tools play a significant role in driving market growth. Additionally, stringent regulations and guidelines set by healthcare authorities worldwide propel the demand for IPC solutions, driving investment in research and development within the sector.

Furthermore, the global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the IPC market dynamics, leading to a surge in demand for products and services aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. This unprecedented health crisis has accelerated the adoption of innovative solutions such as contactless technologies, UV-C disinfection systems, and personal protective equipment (PPE). As healthcare facilities, businesses, and public institutions prioritize infection prevention measures, the IPC market experiences a substantial expansion, attracting investments and fostering collaboration among industry players.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on patient safety, coupled with the rising healthcare expenditure worldwide, continues to fuel the growth of the IPC market. Healthcare facilities are increasingly investing in comprehensive infection prevention strategies to mitigate the risk of HAIs and improve patient outcomes. This includes the implementation of robust surveillance systems, staff training programs, and the adoption of evidence-based practices. As a result, the IPC market is poised for steady growth, driven by the ongoing need to address infectious disease threats and enhance healthcare infrastructure globally.

Get a sneak peek at the infection prevention and control market dynamics @ Infection Prevention and Control Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Infection Prevention and Control Market CAGR ~6% Key Infection Prevention and Control Companies 3M, Fortive, Medivators Inc., Getinge AB, MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Metrex Research, LLC, MMM Group, STERIS, Sotera Health LLC, Nanosonics, BD, Owens & Minor, Matachana Group, Xenex Disinfection Services Inc., Ecolab, Bombayengg, Pal International, BIONICS SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD., Miele Group, Belimed AG, among others

Infection Prevention and Control Market Assessment

Infection Prevention and Control Market Segmentation

Infection Prevention and Control Market Segmentation By Product: Equipment (Sterilization Equipment {Heat Sterilization Equipment, Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment, Radiation Sterilization, And Others} and Disinfectors {Washers, Flushes, Endoscope Reprocessors, And Others}) and Consumables (Disinfectants {Hand Disinfectants, Surface Disinfectants, Skin Disinfectants, And Others}, Personal Protective Equipment {Surgical Drapes, Surgical Gowns, Gloves, and Others}, Sterilization Consumables, Infectious Waste Disposal, and Others)

Equipment (Sterilization Equipment {Heat Sterilization Equipment, Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment, Radiation Sterilization, And Others} and Disinfectors {Washers, Flushes, Endoscope Reprocessors, And Others}) and Consumables (Disinfectants {Hand Disinfectants, Surface Disinfectants, Skin Disinfectants, And Others}, Personal Protective Equipment {Surgical Drapes, Surgical Gowns, Gloves, and Others}, Sterilization Consumables, Infectious Waste Disposal, and Others)

Infection Prevention and Control Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others

Infection Prevention and Control Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the infection prevention and control market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Infection Prevention and Control Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Infection Prevention and Control Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Infection Prevention and Control Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the infection prevention and control market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Infection Prevention and Control Market Trends

Related Reports

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key irritable bowel syndrome companies, including Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, among others.

Ulcerative Colitis Market

Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ulcerative Colitis companies, including Eli Lilly and Company, Lipid Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Arena Pharmaceuticals, InDex Pharmaceuticals, EA Pharma, Theravance Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Research & Development, Lycera, LG Chem, Iltoo Pharma, Immunic, Hutchison Medipharma, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical, Celgene, among others.

Crohn's Disease Pipeline

Crohn's Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Crohn's disease companies, including Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Amgen, Pfizer, Prometheus Biosciences, AgomAb Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, Alfasigma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Abivax, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Cytocom, HAV Vaccines Ltd, Enzo Biochem Inc., Stero Biotechs, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, Qu Biologics, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Immunic, Pfizer, Atlantic Healthcare, 4D Pharma, Landos Biopharma, Janssen, Roche, Eisai, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Iltoo Pharma, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, TaiwanJ Pharmaceuticals, Celularity, Cerecor, GlaxoSmithKline, KangStem Biotech, Immunic, Alpha Cancer Technologies, Koutif Therapeutics, Tract Therapeutics, Trio medicines, ChemoCentryx, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Neuclone, JHL Biotech, Innovative Pharmacological Research (IPHAR) Co Ltd, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Exeliom Biosciences SAS, AbbVie, Finch Therapeutics, Akeso Biopharma, Draconis Pharma, MakScientific, Engitix, Origo Biopharma, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Orchard Therapeutics, Xbrane, Thetis Pharmaceuticals, Temisis Therapeutics, Synedgen, Synlogic, Morphic Therapeutic, Metacrine, Curacle, Commence Bio Inc, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp, Avobis Bio LLC, Avexegen Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, Aibios Co Ltd, Aclaris Therapeutics, Athos Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, Educell doo, among others.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key irritable bowel syndrome companies, including Arena Pharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma, OrphoMed, Boston Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma Limited, Takeda, Cosmo Technologies, CinRx Pharma, Rottapharm, Synthetic Biologics, Biomica, Metacrine, MGC Pharma, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Novome Biotechnologies, Renexxion, Sentia Medical Sciences, Serentrix LLC, Vitality Biopharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP