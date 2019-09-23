Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry
Sep 23, 2019, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infectious Disease Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.
6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.3%. Assays, Kits, & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Assays, Kits, & Reagents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$227.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$712.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Assays, Kits, & Reagents will reach a market size of US$511.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Laboratories (USA); Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA); bioMerieux SA (France); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA); Danaher Corporation (USA); DiaSorin SpA (Italy); Luminex Corporation (USA); Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (USA); Quidel Corporation (USA); Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG (Switzerland); Siemens AG (Germany); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Immunodiagnostics (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
PCR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
NGS (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Assays, Kits, & Reagents (Product & Service) Market Share Shift
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Instruments (Product & Service) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Services and Software (Product & Service) Market Share
Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Share this article